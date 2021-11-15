ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinician peer networks remove race and gender bias

By University of Pennsylvania
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Pennsylvania study published today in Nature Communications offers striking evidence that network science can be used to remove race and gender bias in clinical settings. The study, led by Professor Damon Centola of the Annenberg School for Communication and the School of Engineering and Applied Science, offers an...

medicalxpress.com

