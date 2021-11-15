Red Notice director talks spoilers, sequel setups, and seeing a new side to Gal Gadot

When you think about Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot, you should instantly think about Wonder Woman. You just have to associate the two together. Wonder Woman is her biggest role to date and will probably stay that way for her whole career. Not that that’s a bad thing, far from it. To play the greatest female superhero ever is quite the distinctive honor, especially since she didn’t come from an acting background. That doesn’t matter, because she’s been doing fine with her acting career. Speaking of her acting, I feel like she has gotten better. She has even admitted in the past that her experience with weapons is what got her the role of Gisele Yashar in Fast Five. Oh, and let’s not forget the fact that she’s extraordinarily beautiful and that has certainly helped her. And after her character was killed off in Fast & Furious 6, we all know where she went from there. Initially, people didn’t really like the casting of Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman, but she silenced the haters very quickly. We didn’t get enough time with her in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but she got the chance to fully flex her muscles in the 2017 solo Wonder Woman movie. With that movie, I saw a lot of improvement in Gal Gadot’s acting. In my opinion, she has only gotten better with her subsequent performances in Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And yes, you can consider the 2017 Justice League movie as well.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO