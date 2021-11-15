ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Red Notice director talks spoilers, sequel setups, and seeing a new side to Gal Gadot

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever since he taught us to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, director Rawson Marshall Thurber has shown a knack for both tickling funny bones and throwing in some hard-hitting action. Later works, including We’re The Millers and Skyscraper, continued Thurber’s evolution as a helmer...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
People

Dwayne Johnson Reveals How His Red Notice Costars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Lifted His Spirits After Dad's Death

On the first day of filming his Netflix action-comedy, Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson got some very sad and unexpected news. "On the first day of filming, my dad died," Johnson, 49, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of his father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson. The actor immediately left filming to be with his family and attend his father's funeral.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Gal Gadot on ‘Red Notice’ and Which Tastes Better: Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila or Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin

With writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice starting to stream this Friday, I recently spoke to Gal Gadot about making the huge Netflix movie. As you’ve seen in the trailers, the film is about one of the top FBI profilers, John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), forced to team with the "world's second most famous art thief," Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to track down the world's most famous art thief, Sarah Black (Gadot), aka "The Bishop." Loaded with action, around the world locations, and some very funny scenes between Johnson and Reynolds, Red Notice is well worth your time and it’s going to be a massive hit for Netflix. The film also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Ritu Arya, and Vincenzo Amato and was produced by Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany and Hiram Garcia, Wendy Jacobson, and Scott Sheldon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds and His Mom Photobomb Gal Gadot at the Red Notice Premiere

Red Notice is currently entertaining audiences in theaters, and is set to hit Netflix this coming weekend. The film sports a star-studded cast led by Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, and fans have definitely been looking forward to seeing the trio interact onscreen. An endearing video from last week's red carpet premiere for Red Notice showcases a bit of that dynamic already, showing Reynolds and his mom, Tammy Reynolds, accidentally photobombing an interview between Gadot and Variety. You can check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Decider

Ryan Reynolds Wrote Gal Gadot’s “Downtown” Joke in Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’

In that same interview, Thurber explained how he encouraged improv in Red Notice, especially when it came to Reynolds. “[Reynolds] is so talented in so many areas but certainly, comedy is something that he is exceptional at,” Thurber said. “For me, it was always ‘Let’s get what’s written once really well.’ And then I don’t need the same punchline six times, I would rather have six different punch lines. Because when you’re making the movie and you’re showing it to audiences and you’re trying to create laughs, you’re trying to make sure that the jokes work. And sometimes the one you think was gonna kill doesn’t, and this weird thing that somebody says works. And it’s very humbling every time.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interpol#Division#Q A#Red Notice#Wonder Woman
floydct.com

Gal Gadot hails 'mentor' Lynda Carter

Gal Gadot has loved working with Lynda Carter on the 'Wonder Woman' movies. The 36-year-old actress stars as the iconic superhero in the Patty Jenkins-directed blockbuster series, and she's relished the experience of having Lynda - who previously played Wonder Woman in a live-action TV series - star in the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Is Gal Gadot A Good Fit For The Evil Queen?

When you think about Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot, you should instantly think about Wonder Woman. You just have to associate the two together. Wonder Woman is her biggest role to date and will probably stay that way for her whole career. Not that that’s a bad thing, far from it. To play the greatest female superhero ever is quite the distinctive honor, especially since she didn’t come from an acting background. That doesn’t matter, because she’s been doing fine with her acting career. Speaking of her acting, I feel like she has gotten better. She has even admitted in the past that her experience with weapons is what got her the role of Gisele Yashar in Fast Five. Oh, and let’s not forget the fact that she’s extraordinarily beautiful and that has certainly helped her. And after her character was killed off in Fast & Furious 6, we all know where she went from there. Initially, people didn’t really like the casting of Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman, but she silenced the haters very quickly. We didn’t get enough time with her in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but she got the chance to fully flex her muscles in the 2017 solo Wonder Woman movie. With that movie, I saw a lot of improvement in Gal Gadot’s acting. In my opinion, she has only gotten better with her subsequent performances in Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And yes, you can consider the 2017 Justice League movie as well.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Director Rawson Marshall Thurber Talks ‘Red Notice,’ Prepping ‘The Division’ & His Dream Marvel Studios Project [The Discourse Podcast]

Netflix has decided to step into the blockbuster business, and it’s spending all the money. Well, $200 million to be more exact. The film it’s spending it on is a globe-trotting action comedy titled, “Red Notice,” and it stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. In this episode of The Discourse, writer-director, Rawson Marshall Thurber joins the podcast to discuss helming the streamer’s latest foray into blockbuster moviemaking.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kshb.com

Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot team up for chuckles, excitement in clever 'Red Notice'

We may not need that shaky-looking "Uncharted" movie after all, now that "Red Notice" exists. The film, which drops on Netflix on Friday, captures the spirit of the "Uncharted" video game series — itself a spiritual successor to "Indiana Jones" flicks — better than a direct adaptation could. It links up Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot for a globe-skipping treasure hunt, breezy action scenes and double-crosses — all with a constant stream of witty dialogue.
MOVIES
NBC News

Netflix's 'Red Notice' with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson is a pleasurable shell game

Early on in the Netflix thriller “Red Notice,” Interpol Inspector Urvashi Das (Ritu Arya) holds up one of the film’s three fabled eggs of Cleopatra and calls it a “priceless piece of ancient cultural whatnot.” She then throws it to the ground, shattering it. It’s not a real egg, but a fake substitute — as you’d expect, since you’re watching a movie, in which all the priceless valuables are props.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talks about new film ‘Red Notice’ and more

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb sat down with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who talked about his new Netflix movie “Red Notice” as well as about being a girl dad and the early days of his career, when Hollywood execs told him to change things about himself. “One of the most powerful things we can be is ourselves,” he says.Nov. 9, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

New this week: 'Red Notice,' Silk Sonic and 'Clifford'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Can a movie be a blockbuster on Netflix? That's what "Red Notice," available at home on Friday, hopes to accomplish. The comedy-action film has a big screen budget of over $160 million and three major movie stars in Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. It's the kind of billing where you almost don't need to know what it's about (a globe-trotting treasure hunt, international criminals and Johnson as an FBI agent) or what the critics are saying (not at lot of good so far). To be fair, this started out as a Universal film, but like last week's Apple TV+ Tom Hanks offering "Finch," it was sold to the streamer in the first summer of the pandemic.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot Teases Lynda Carter's Bigger Role in the Sequel

At the end of last year, it was first announced that Gal Gadot would be returning for the third Wonder Woman movie, which will likely be in the present day. The film will also see the return of director Patty Jenkins as well as an important Wonder Woman staple. In Wonder Woman 1984, original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter appeared in the mid-credits sequence as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior who stayed behind in man's world as Zeus created Themyscira. During DC FanDome last month, Jenkins and Carter took part in a conversation and Jenkins confirmed Wonder Woman 3, which is expected to feature Carter in a bigger role. Since the news about Carter was confirmed, Gadot has expressed her excitement about working with the legendary star. In another recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot expanded on her thoughts.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
22K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy