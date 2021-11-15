ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange 2 is reportedly undergoing "significant" reshoots

By Emily Garbutt
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is undergoing a whole lot of reshoots. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both reshoots and additional photography are taking place in Los Angeles, with sources describing the reshoots as "significant." The additional filming looks set to last for at least six weeks, if not...

