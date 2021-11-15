ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catwoman star Halle Berry "would love" to direct a remake of the film

By Molly Edwards
 5 days ago
Catwoman star Halle Berry has said she wants to direct a reimagining of the movie. "I would love to direct Catwoman. If I can get ahold of that now, knowing what I know, having had this experience, and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruised was written for...

