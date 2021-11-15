Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift Team Up to Sing Hilarious 'Three Sad Virgins' Diss Track on 'SNL'

Since releasing her self-titled debut album in October 2006 at the ripe age of 16, Taylor Swift has made a name for herself as a shrewd songwriter, a talented singer, and regular girl fans can relate to. For the past 15 years in the limelight, she’s released album after album filled with songs about breaking up, making up, and growing up. With the Nov. 12 release of Swift’s second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), there’s no better way to celebrate this superstar’s way with words than to look back on some of her most memorable lyrics.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO