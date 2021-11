Flint Bishop International Airport is gaining a new airline next year, bringing in 77 million in private investments and creating 88 new high-wage jobs in Flint. Officials say Flint was selected by Allegiant because the market of the area provided itself valuable to the company. Allegiant began operating at Bishop international Airport in 2017, and at that time accounted for six percent of air traffic at the airport. Today, they have grown to make up fifty four percent.

FLINT, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO