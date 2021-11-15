MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: No more 3G, chip shortage could last years, mall Santas are back

Ho, ho, oh no: Santas are in short supply this year and COVID-19 is largely to blame. Santa Clauses are mostly played by older people who are in their mid-60s on average and tend to weigh around 245 pounds (again, on average), according to The Kringle Group. And many Santas last year, and this year, are continuing to be cautious about making in-person visits to children and gatherings in general.

