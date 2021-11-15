ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: No more 3G, chip shortage could last years, mall Santas are back

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article3G service will soon shut down, the computer chip...

www.wfsb.com

wxxv25.com

Morning Business Report: November 19th, 2021

Two in five Americans admit to financial infidelity against their partner. President Biden hinted he could reveal his choice for federal reserve chief by the end of the week. Jane King is at the Nasdaq Marketsite with those stories and more.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV

Coming to town? Labor shortages could affect Santa appearances

Santa Claus may not be coming to every town this year. It's all thanks to the sporadic labor market. Industries across the United States have been dealing with a labor shortage this year - and that includes positions for the Jolly Old Elf himself. The tight market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to visit kids ahead of Christmas.
POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mall Santas will be pretty much back to normal this year

It's beginning to look a lot like pre-pandemic Christmas, with malls and stores bringing back tree lighting ceremonies, carol singers and a less socially distanced Santa this year. Photos with Santa, an annual holiday tradition for many families, were upended last year by the pandemic. Some retail locations that typically...
RETAIL
fox5dc.com

Santa Claus may not be coming to town this year amid hired Santa shortage

Ho, ho, oh no: Santas are in short supply this year and COVID-19 is largely to blame. Santa Clauses are mostly played by older people who are in their mid-60s on average and tend to weigh around 245 pounds (again, on average), according to The Kringle Group. And many Santas last year, and this year, are continuing to be cautious about making in-person visits to children and gatherings in general.
RETAIL
947wls.com

There’s a Shopping Mall Santa Shortage ahead of the holidays

According to “The Wall Street Journal”, SANTA might not make it to as many malls this year. It sounds like there could be an elf shortage too. The website HireSanta.com handles a lot of Santa requests for stores and private events. So their “Head Elf” talked about the issues they’re already facing.
SHOPPING
