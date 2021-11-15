MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: No more 3G, chip shortage could last years, mall Santas are back

Two in five Americans admit to financial infidelity against their partner. President Biden hinted he could reveal his choice for federal reserve chief by the end of the week. Jane King is at the Nasdaq Marketsite with those stories and more.
The cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up 14 percent, Ford plans to ramp up production of its electric cars, and 91 percent of people are guilty of looking at their phones during socialization. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 19, sponsored by Access Health CT Small Business.
Santa Claus is ubiquitous year round, spreading cheer and goodwill everywhere he goes. We especially expect to see him around more during the holidays, but this year may be different. There appears to be a worldwide in-person Santa Claus shortage in 2021. How can this be? Where did all the Santa Clauses go?
Santa Claus may not be coming to every town this year. It's all thanks to the sporadic labor market. Industries across the United States have been dealing with a labor shortage this year - and that includes positions for the Jolly Old Elf himself. The tight market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to visit kids ahead of Christmas.
It's beginning to look a lot like pre-pandemic Christmas, with malls and stores bringing back tree lighting ceremonies, carol singers and a less socially distanced Santa this year. Photos with Santa, an annual holiday tradition for many families, were upended last year by the pandemic. Some retail locations that typically...
Ho, ho, oh no: Santas are in short supply this year and COVID-19 is largely to blame. Santa Clauses are mostly played by older people who are in their mid-60s on average and tend to weigh around 245 pounds (again, on average), according to The Kringle Group. And many Santas last year, and this year, are continuing to be cautious about making in-person visits to children and gatherings in general.
According to “The Wall Street Journal”, SANTA might not make it to as many malls this year. It sounds like there could be an elf shortage too. The website HireSanta.com handles a lot of Santa requests for stores and private events. So their “Head Elf” talked about the issues they’re already facing.
Comments / 0