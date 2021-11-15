ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Parties With Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner After ‘SNL’ Performance

By Sonal Chaurasia
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Jonas stunned one and all as he arrived at the NBC studio in New York City accompanied by wife Sophie Turner to support his ex, Taylor Swift ahead of her performance at “Saturday Night Live.”. On Saturday, November 13, Swift performed the 10-minute version of “All Too Well”...

Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn’t With Her During Her ‘SNL’ Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend turned friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife, Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Taylor’s boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn, but don’t think it’s because there’s any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Joe is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Joe replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'SNL': Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version of "All Too Well" Performance Breaks Musical Guest Record

This has been one crazy weekend for Taylor Swift fans with the re-release of the singer’s fourth album Red (Taylor’s Version) and her new companion short film All Too Well that the multi-Grammy-winning artist wrote and directed. The film starred Swift, Sadie Sink, and Dylan O’Brien. To top off the weekend Swift brought down the house on Saturday Night Live with a performance of the new 10-minute version of All Too Well featured in the short film. This was the singer's sixth time on the popular sketch comedy show and the fifth time she has been the musical guest. Actor Jonathan Majors hosted alongside her.
CELEBRITIES
People

SNL Drops First Promo for Taylor Swift's Musical Guest Appearance

On Thursday, Saturday Night Live released its first promo for Swift's musical guest appearance this weekend. The video begins with host Jonathan Majors introducing the "Lover" singer. "Hi I'm Jonathan Majors, and I'm hosting SNL with musical guest Taylor Swift," he starts. Immediately after, Aidy Bryant chimes in, saying: "And...
MUSIC
b975.com

Taylor Swift performs 10-minute “All Too Well” on ‘SNL’; announces new video directed by Blake Lively

Instead of performing two songs like most musical guests do, Taylor Swift took the SNL stage this weekend to perform just one: the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”. She sang the extended track from Red (Taylor’s Version) as the song’s accompanying short film played on a screen behind her. The film, which debuted on Friday night, was written and directed by Taylor and stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as they play out the events of the song.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Taylor Swift Roast The Please Don’t Destroy Guys On SNL

Taylor Swift was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the latest event in a flurry of activity for the musician that started with the release of her re-recorded Red, continued with appearances on two different late-night talk shows, and kept on going on with a short film accompaniment to the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Taylor Swift Reconnects With Selena Gomez Backstage at 'SNL' on TikTok

Selena Gomez did not appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend, but she was there to support her friend Taylor Swift. Gomez was featured in a new TikTok Swift posted after the show, which actor Jonathan Majors hosted. The two stars have been friends for more than a decade, even dating different Jonas Brothers at the same time.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang Might Let Taylor Swift Perform in New SNL Promo

Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang have already proved they have what it takes to be pop stars in their Cut for Time: Costco Meeting Sketch for Saturday Night Live. But will they make their official musical debut on SNL this weekend? In a new promo with this week’s host Jonathan Majors, Bryant and Yang jokingly announce that they’ll be performing songs from their “unreleased record” with Taylor Swift, the actual musical guest, chiming in that she’s performing as well, but only if there’s time after Bryant and Yang. They also play “Word at a Time” to reveal the message, “Hi I’m Jonathan Majors, and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Taylor Swift.” The quartet cheer as they successfully nail the game in only seven takes, ending in Majors and Swift chest-bumping and Yang and Bryant rejoicing. This Saturday will mark Majors’s first time hosting SNL and Swift’s fifth appearance on the late-night sketch show.
MUSIC
Vulture

Taylor Swift Lights Up SNL Stage With ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift debuted her newly released version of “All Too Well,” from the re-release of her album Red, on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, in a performance full of incandescent rage, mood lighting, and fake snow. Swift’s music video/short film for the song, which she wrote and directed, played behind her during the tour de force ten-minute performance. Transforming the Studio 8H stage into her personal concert venue, Swift guided viewers through her recollection of heartbreak and healing, receiving frequent applause for her blistering one-liners (the audience particularly loved “the punch line goes / ‘I get older, but your lovers stay my age.’”) Swift also brought along a few friends to the show, including Selena Gomez, whom she filmed a TikTok with backstage, as well as Sadie Sink, who starred in the “All Too Well” short film. Ryan Reynolds also appeared to be in attendance, along with President Joe Biden. (?!) It truly is Swift season.
MUSIC
wmleader.com

Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez and Others Support Taylor Swift at SNL

Several of Taylor Swift‘s friends, including one of her ex-boyfriends, attended her live Saturday Night Live taping as well as an after-party. The singer posted on her TikTok a video of herself hanging out backstage with BFF Selena Gomez. And spotted entering the NBC Studios in New York City were Blake Lively—who directed and co-wrote an upcoming music video for the singer, her husband Ryan Reynolds, plus Cara Delevingne, The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor’s ex Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner. The group later joined Taylor at the after-party.
CELEBRITIES
trumbulltimes.com

Watch Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson Roast 'Three Sad Virgins' on 'SNL'

While Taylor Swift was this week’s Saturday Night Live musical guest, she also made a surprise appearance in Pete Davidson’s sketch titled “Three Sad Virgins.” In the musical parody, Davidson roasted the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio of John Higgins, Ben Marshall and Martin Herlihy who denied being virgins. Though...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Taylor Swift Performs 'All Too Well' on SNL, Cameo in Pete Davidson Sketch

Taylor Swift appeared on 'SNL' Saturday night, singing a 10-minute version of the song about her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal ... and wow, the words and the emotions behind it are biting. Swift performed "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," a cut from her new, re-released version of 'Red.'. You've heard...
MUSIC
Watch Taylor Swift’s 2021 Performance on Saturday Night Live

Following the release of her rerecorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift took fans down memory lane during Saturday Night Live‘s Nov. 13 episode, which was hosted by The Harder They Fall‘s Jonathan Majors. Wearing a chic, off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit and red lipstick, the Grammy-winning artist captivated the audience as she performed a new 10-minute version of 2012’s “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version). Alongside her new accompanying short film, the stage was covered in autumn leaves at the start of Swift’s “All Too Well” performance, but fake snow started falling and needless to say that we were completely sobbing by the end of it all.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Taylor Swift Performs ‘All Too Well’ on ‘SNL’ in Sleek Black Suede Ankle Booties

Taylor Swift gave an unconventional performance on “Saturday Night Live” wearing the most timeless outfit. The 11-time Grammy winner served as the musical guest on the show over the weekend. She sang her new 10-minute version of her track “All Too Well” from her latest album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of her 2012 album of the same name. She broke the typical “SNL” form by performing one extended song rather than two, as most artists do. She also appeared in a skit with Pete Davidson in the episode. The “Lover” singer wore a sleek and simple outfit while on the show,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Stuns While Going Makeup-Free For Lunch Date With Joe Jonas

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress looked cozy as she and her husband grabbed lunch in New York City on a fall day. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were bundled up for an autumn walk together in New York City together on Sunday November 14. The pair went for a romantic lunch at Cafe Leon, and then went for some shopping on the chilly Sunday morning. The 25-year-old actress looked gorgeous in her casual, makeup free look, while the pair were out and about in Manhattan, after attending Taylor Swift’s afterparty from her performance on Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Free Press

EDITORIAL: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift

Regardless of what people think of her, it cannot be denied that Taylor Swift is a mainstream cultural icon. Given how Swift has remained in the mainstream for so long and yet is seemingly so polarizing, a lot of the opinions people have about her feel pre-written. It feels almost as if everything that is being said about her has already been said, and we are all regurgitating ancient conversations every time this topic is brought up.
MUSIC
inregister.com

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s clean and contemporary Southern California home

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s California home has sold for a whopping $15.2 million ahead of their move to the Sunshine State with their daughter Willa. The contemporary home, which the couple bought for $14.1 million, was designed by Jae Omar and includes nine bedrooms and eleven baths, along with an open-concept floor plan, high ceilings and a lap pool with spa, a custom wine cellar, and a massive oak tree that demands to be seen. A two-bedroom guest–and party–house is also on the property, and includes an aquarium, a cigar humidor, a kegerator, a fog machine, disco lights and even a DJ station. It’s safe to say that we’re suckers for this home!
SUNSHINE, LA
Stanford Daily

Taylor Swift’s emotive ‘Red’ shined at campus listening party

In the cozy Alondra lounge, precisely one hour after the album dropped, Stanford students gathered to celebrate the re-release of the pop-country phenomenon that is Taylor Swift’s “Red.”. Although the music and composition are largely identical to the original, the production quality of the songs in “Taylor’s Version” is noticeably...
STANFORD, CA

