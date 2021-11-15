ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Twilight' Star Taylor Lautner Flaunts His Engagement Ring With Fiancée Tay Dome [Photos]

By Sana Khan
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Lautner recently took his relationship to a new level by exchanging rings with his long-time girlfriend Tay Dome. The actor took to Instagram to flaunt the engagement ring. The "Twilight" star shared two photos Sunday featuring him and his girlfriend posing together with their engagement rings outdoors. In...

Elite Daily

Taylor Lautner And Taylor Dome’s Relationship Timeline Is Adorable

Taylor Lautner — the actor best known for his role as Jacob Black in the Twilight films — got down on one knee on Nov. 11, 2021 to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome. With a backdrop of pillar candles, roses, and a red neon sign that says “Lautner” (obviously), the couple chose to spend their lives together, sharing their engagement on Instagram with captions like, “And just like that, all my wishes came true” and “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU” (in caps, of course). But what brought the two Taylors to this romantic point? And what has Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome’s relationship timeline looked like up until now? Let’s dive in.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Taylor Lautner Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Tay Dome with Super Romantic Proposal Pics on Instagram

It looks like Taylor Lautner has found his perfect match and there was no imprinting involved (sorry, we had to). The Twilight Saga star just announced his engagement to his girlfriend of three years, Taylor “Tay” Dome. He shared the news by posting a series of über-romantic photos to his Instagram account that were taken from the moment he popped the question.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Taylor Lautner to Marry Future Tay Lautner

In news that is very sweet but logistically a little confusing, Twilight star Taylor Lautner is set to marry his girlfriend of three years, Tay Dome. Lautner and Dome both posted photos of the proposal to social media, with Dome writing, “my absolute best friend” and “I cannot wait to spend forever with you.” On his Instagram, Lautner added, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” alongside a snapshot of the couple amidst rose petals, candles, and a neon sign reading “Lautner,” which we can only assume means Dome is taking her fiancé’s last name. Friends and family of the pair celebrated in the comments, with Lautner’s Twilight co-star Nikki Reed writing, “Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow! Congrats to you both,” and Patrick Schwarzenegger adding, “I’ll be the flower boy.” Dome, who is a registered nurse and YouTuber, met Lautner through his sister, Makena Lautner, back in 2018. “My best friends are getting MARRIED,” Makena wrote on Dome’s Instagram post. Check out photos below, and congrats to the happy Taylors!
CELEBRITIES
Taylor Lautner
Skyler Gisondo
The Independent

‘Taylor Lautner the second’: Internet reacts after Taylor Lautner gets engaged to girlfriend Taylor

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner has become engaged to his long-term girlfriend Taylor Dome, and the internet has some questions about the future of her name.Lautner announced the news on Saturday, 13 November, sharing photographs of the proposal on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he captioned the post.Dome also posted the photographs on her own page, writing that Lautner is her “absolute best friend” and that...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Taylor Lautner's sister introduced him to his fiancee

Taylor Lautner was introduced to his fiancee by his sister. The 29-year-old actor recently proposed to Tay Dome, and Taylor's sister, Makena Moore, has now revealed the role she played in their romance. Alongside a series of sweet photos of herself and Tay, Makena wrote on Instagram: "Not to toot...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Taylor Lautner Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend and Influencer, Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner is officially off the market. The 29-year-old Twilight star proposed Thursday night to his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome, a 23-year-old social media influencer and registered nurse. Lautner took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of the proposal. “11.11.2021,” he captioned a photo of him...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Taylor Lautner’s Engagement Announcement, Here’s The Cute Way He Met His Bride-To-Be

If you hear wedding bells, it might be for Twilight’s Taylor Lautner, who announced over the weekend that he is engaged to his girlfriend of nearly three years, Tay Dome. The 29-year-old actor proposed on November 11 surrounded by a romantic backdrop that included candlelight and rose petals. Following the announcement, we’ve learned how the happy couple met.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

