ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

TRENDING NOW: Problem-solving dog, chimp's fruit collection, soccer champ, happy bike rider

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA problem-solving dog, a chimp's fruit collection, a...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fruit#Chimp#Bike
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
news4sanantonio.com

Breeder surrenders 513 dogs to shelter

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - An animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri says it's taken in more than 80 puppies and adult dogs from an Iowa breeder who was shut down. And dozens more are expected. The Iowa breeder, who has multiple properties, agreed to surrender more than 500 dogs on...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Pets
The Verge

Juiced’s new fat-tire electric bike targets a younger generation of riders

Juiced, the San Diego-based electric bike company known for its extremely fast, extremely heavy, moped-style cruisers, wants you to know that its newest model, the RipRacer, is “fun-sized.” Not like tiny-Snickers-bars-you-hand-out-at-Halloween-fun-size, but like a smaller frame size for a younger generation of riders. Electric bikes are typically marketed and sold...
SAN DIEGO, CA
parentherald.com

Teenager Warns of Hair Makeover Mistake That Sent Her to the Emergency Room

A teenager has shared a harrowing experience to her followers on TikTok to warn them about the one hair makeover mistake that sent her to the hospital emergency room. Seraya Ellison, 19, should have known how to avoid the hair makeover mistake because she has been dyeing her hair since she was in middle school. However, she learned the hardest and most painful way that allergies to hair dyes can happen to anyone at any time, especially if the person uses cheap products.
HAIR CARE
warm1069.com

Meet Maya – The Happy Dog

Hi! My name is Maya and I was brought in by my previous owner on August 2, 2021. I have only lived in homes with strictly adults and would like to keep it that way. My previous owner said that I’m incredibly sweet and affectionate with all of the adult humans that I met in their home!
PETS
yourerie

JET Pet: Cattle Dog Mix Puppies up for adoption

Tonight’s JET Pet is one of ten Cattle Dog Mix puppies at the ANNA Shelter. There is one boy and four girls left. Make sure you do your breed research because these dogs are bred for a purpose. She has a very active mind and is looking for someone who like to do agility or like to go hiking or herding. There will be times when she wants to be cuddled and be a puppy, but an active owner would likely be best.
PETS
SHAPE

The Peloton Bike+ Really Is Every Rider's Dream Come True

About five months into the actual dumpster fire that was 2020, I signed up for a free trial of the Peloton app. We were eight weeks into a mandated lockdown in the Bay Area, and as a fitness class junkie, I was going more than a little stir crazy without the comfort, community, and encouragement of my awesome instructors and fellow classmates.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy