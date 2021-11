VC firm Paradigm has announced a new $2.5 billion venture fund for crypto companies and protocols. The fund will continue alongside its existing flagship fund. "This new fund and its size are reflective of crypto being the most exciting frontier in technology," said Paradigm co-founders Matt Huang and Fred Ehrsam in a blog post. "Web3 applications have grown to reach tens of millions of users, yet are still a far cry from the billions of Web2 users. The journey is just beginning, and the potential of crypto has never been more clear."

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO