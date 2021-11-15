ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ontario reopening plans on hold, as COVID cases continue to rise

By WBFO-FM 88.7
wbfo.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily case numbers of COVID-19 in Ontario continue to increase. For Sunday, they reached in excess of 660, the highest in more than a month. Health experts now say there is uncertainty in the weeks ahead as the colder weather moves in. Of the more than 660 new cases,...

www.wbfo.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy