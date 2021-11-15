Preventing Back Pain in Space Travelers

Syracuse University alumna and veteran reflects on her extraordinary journey as a trailblazing test pilot, astronaut and space shuttle commander. When the space shuttle Columbia exploded re-entering Earth’s atmosphere on February 1, 2003, the NASA program found itself at a crossroads. It had already endured the Challenger disaster 17 years earlier and here it was again, facing a second devastating loss that claimed the lives of seven crew members. For Eileen Collins ’78, H’01, the Syracuse University alumna who had risen through the NASA ranks to become the first woman to both pilot and command space shuttle missions, it was a time of personal reckoning. “The Columbia accident did not have to happen,” says the retired U.S. Air Force colonel. “The aftermath was a huge part of my life because I was the commander of the next mission. I don’t ever want to live through that again.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO