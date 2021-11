Businesses have come together to plan not one, but two parties for Isabella Wilcox, the little girl with Asperger's who had no one show up for her last two birthdays. Stephanie Wilcox asked people to send cards this year after no one showed up for Isabella's birthday party the last two years. "There just aren't words for the hurt on her face asking why kids can't come," said Stephanie. "People with Asperger's have a different view of the world and a different way of thinking, which makes it harder to explain things in a way they would understand."

