The CyFantasy Light-Curing LCD 3D Printer is an affordable, easy-to-use yet industrial peripheral for avid professionals or makers alike to incorporate into their equipment lineup. The printer is built with industrial-grade needs in mind, but is suited for the average person or professional thanks to its ball screw design that will dramatically reduce vibrations during printing. Aviation-grade aluminum is used in the construction of the system to ensure the proper level of rigidity, while the auto-refilling functionality will eliminate the need to constantly refill the unit when depleted.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO