HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The youngest victim injured at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Ezra Blount, 9, is the second person to die from the concert this week, and the tenth overall from the catastrophe. Bharti Shahani, 22, passed away on Nov. 11 after spending her last days on a ventilator in critical condition. KTRK TV reported the child’s death after speaking to his family. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted his condolences, saying he was “saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They...

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO