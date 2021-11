Thumbs up to a fresh start for University of Connecticut football. The school hired former NFL coach Jim Mora to lead its beleaguered football team, which was predictably demolished by perennial power Clemson over the weekend as part of yet another desultory season. UConn doesn’t need to be great, but something other than a national laughingstock would be a big step up and help justify the state’s investment in big-time college football. By hiring a proven winner, albeit one who has been out of the game for a few years, UConn at least has a chance to reinject some fan interest into the program, which has been lacking in recent years.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO