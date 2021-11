I’ve only seen one in my life. And I had to move heaven and earth to see that one. First there was the flight to Miami, where we changed planes, then a long flight across the Caribbean, and then south over Nicaragua and the isthmus of Costa Rica, where, finally, we touched down again in the latter country’s capital, San Jose. It took us several days to find a bus that would take us to Monte Verde.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO