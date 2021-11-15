ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Warming

Reflections on COP26: Uncertainty and Hope

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a train to Glasgow, the woman across from me pulls out a long cotton swab and sticks it up her nose. I realize that this global climate change summit will be different than the others I’ve attended. A year ago, things were looking better for action on climate...

The Conversation U.S.

After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real: 5 things to watch in 2022

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell far short of the goal to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°F). For large middle-income countries, like India and South Africa, there were signs of progress on investments needed for developing clean energy. In the developed world, countries still have to internalize, politically, that...
ENVIRONMENT
morningbrew.com

COP26 wraps up Week 1 with disappointment and a little bit of hope

Thousands of young people, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, occupied Glasgow yesterday to protest climate inaction as the COP26 conference wrapped up its first week. How does Greta think it’s going? “It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure,” she said. While environmental activists bashed the conference for...
ENVIRONMENT
Mother Jones

COP26 Not So Hopeful for Nations in the Throes of the Climate Emergency

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by The Energy Mix and is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration. If you live on a small island or in the heart...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

UK says hopes to close COP26 climate summit Saturday

COP26 climate negotiators late Friday entered an all-night session of talks in Glasgow, with the meeting's UK presidency targeting a global deal later than planned on Saturday. "I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday," COP26 president Alok Sharma said in a message to delegates late Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
aspenpublicradio.org

'Let's get it done': Aspen delegates reflect on the climate crisis and COP26

As extreme weather events like drought and sea level rise continue to take their toll across the globe, this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as “COP26,” comes to a close on Friday, Nov. 12. Several Aspen residents have been attending the conference in Glasgow, Scotland over the last two weeks, including Weston Boyles and Jacquelyn Francis.
ASPEN, CO
Nature.com

The final hours: Nature reporters reflect on COP26

Nature's team on the ground at COP26, reflect on their experience of the pivotal climate conference. You have full access to this article via your institution. The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow is almost over, and as tense negotiations continue into the night, the Nature team take a moment to reflect on their experiences of this crucial conference. What struck them, what have they learned, and what should we look out for in the final text?
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Watered-down hope: the sobering legacy of Cop26

The roar of promise from the Cop26 climate summit has closed to a whimper because of political pressures from heavily polluting countries (It could have been worse, but our leaders failed us at Cop26. That’s the truth of it, 13 November). The watering down of a phrase from agreeing to “phase-out” coal use to “phase down” will have damaging consequences.
ENVIRONMENT
erienewsnow.com

Why COP26 leaves me furious -- and searching for hope

The end of the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow — called COP26 — leaves many of those of us who care about the future of humanity both furious and searching for hope. Still, it's easier to lean in the direction of cynicism. The UN has been holding these annual...
ENVIRONMENT
monmouth.edu

Reflections from the COP26 Climate Summit

Thursday, Dec. 2 | 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monmouth University Urban Coast Institute (UCI) Director Tony MacDonald and Professor Randall Abate, Rechnitz Family/UCI endowed chair in marine and environmental law and policy and director of the Institute for Global Understanding (IGU), recently participated in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), held Oct 31-Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. Over 20,0000 representatives of world governments, industries, advocacy organizations, scientific and policy bodies, and other interests gathered to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
The Guardian

After the failure of Cop26, there's only one last hope for our survival

Now it’s a straight fight for survival. The Glasgow Climate Pact, for all its restrained and diplomatic language, looks like a suicide pact. After so many squandered years of denial, distraction and delay, it’s too late for incremental change. A fair chance of preventing more than 1.5C of heating means cutting greenhouse gas emissions by about 7% every year: faster than they fell in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.
ENVIRONMENT
UV Cavalier Daily

University community responds to COP26 with hope, cautious optimism

World leaders gathered in Glasgow for the 26th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties from Nov. 1 to 13 to discuss and create comprehensive plans for addressing climate change. Members of the University community shared their thoughts on the strides made at COP26, as well as the limitations of certain decisions.
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Boris Johnson: Keep hopes of 1.5C global warming target alive in Cop26 talks

Boris Johnson has urged countries to keep alive hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5C in the "notoriously hard" Cop26 negotiations. On Saturday, Archie Young, the UK's lead negotiator, said the official talks were at a "critical juncture". "The mood is mixed, and I say that not in any pejorative sense. It's really a reflection of the fact that it is tense right now," he added.
U.K.
The Independent

The disappointment over Cop26 is understandable – but there is hope

Success, or failure, or both? The outcome of Cop26, with its last-minute compromise on running down the use of coal, will be picked over in the coming weeks. While it is a temptation to give rapid judgements, one of the overriding lessons from previous climate summits is that what happens in the following year is more important than the wording of the communique at the end of the meeting. With that health warning in mind, here are five thoughts. The first is that nailing the need to run down the use of coal is a massive advance. To have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

From Gaziantep to Glasgow, Little Amal delivers seeds of hope to COP26

GLASGOW (Reuters) – After walking thousands of miles across Europe, a giant puppet named Little Amal reached the Glasgow COP26 talks on Tuesday to raise awareness of the plight of refugee children on the front line of climate change. On Gender Day, the 3.5 metre (11 feet) tall Amal –...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Cop26: Sturgeon remains 'hopeful' about agreement as country triples climate justice fund

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, has said she remains "hopeful" that an outcome can be secured from the Cop26 climate summit, following her announcement that her government's climate justice fund would be trebled to £36 million. Sturgeon, who doubled the fund last month, went on to add that an agreement in Glasgow is "not guaranteed" and will require a "monumental amount of effort, work and crucially, political leadership". Speaking on Thursday, she said: "It is to try and show that leadership that I have decided today not just to double our climate justice fund ... but treble that."
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Montanan

Another climate summit failure

As the latest in a long line of “global climate summits” comes to an end we — and future generations — are offered yet another litany of promises to “phase out” carbon pollution of the atmosphere, reduce global deforestation, and stop mankind’s destruction of its own and only planet. As usual, the “pledges” are to meet goals […] The post Another climate summit failure appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

