Reflections on COP26: Uncertainty and Hope

Success, or failure, or both? The outcome of Cop26, with its last-minute compromise on running down the use of coal, will be picked over in the coming weeks. While it is a temptation to give rapid judgements, one of the overriding lessons from previous climate summits is that what happens in the following year is more important than the wording of the communique at the end of the meeting. With that health warning in mind, here are five thoughts. The first is that nailing the need to run down the use of coal is a massive advance. To have...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO