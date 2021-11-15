ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Tjay Appears to Be Involved in Fight Following Concert – Watch

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE (Nov. 14):. Lil Tjay is denying he was the victim of an attempted jewelry snatching, which began circulating when a huge fight he recently appeared to be involved in made its rounds on the internet. On Saturday night (Nov. 13), the Bronx, N.Y. rapper hopped on his Instagram...

club937.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & His Team Involved In Fist Fight At ComplexCon: Watch

Offset made an appearance at ComplexCon 2021 this weekend, but it didn't go as seamlessly as he had probably hoped. Just outside of the No Jumper booth, the Migos rapper was involved in a fistfight as members of his entourage appeared to jump a man. The rapper was spotted wearing...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Lil Nas X And Boyfriend Set To Appear On “The Maury Show”

Rapper Lil Nas X is airing out his relationship drama on the infamous daytime show The Maury Show. The 22-year-old “Industry Baby” artist’ will appear on the November 17th episode to confront his now ex-boyfriend, Yai Ariza. If the teaser is any indication, Yai has a lot of explaining to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Tjay
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Will Appear On "Maury," Drops Hilarious Trailer With Ex

He has developed a reputation as being one of the biggest, yet beloved trolls in the music industry, and Lil Nas X has upped the ante. The Montero rapper has been taking hits from his critics since he first stepped onto the scene over "Old Town Road" and its record-breaking popularity, or due to him living his life as an openly gay rapper.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Hotboii Teams Up With Lil Tjay In New Single "Doctor"

Hotboii has been busy releasing single after single now that he's back home. His latest, Doctor," featuring Lil Tjay, signals that things are business as usual when it comes to making music. "Doctor" serves as a warning shot to those who mess with him. In the video, the rapper sports shiny gold chains, and expensive watches, flexing the money behind his words.
CELEBRITIES
Wrcbtv.com

'This was not a concert, this was a fight for survival'

TK Tellez knows that festivals can get crazy. But nothing, he says, could have prepared him for the tragedy that unfolded Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. It began an hour before Travis Scott was set to perform, as Tellez and his girlfriend stood near the stage in hopes of getting a better view of the rapper.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Story#Rolls Royce#European
thesource.com

[WATCH] Lil TJay Gets Jumped, Robbed For Chain Following Performance In London

According to several reports accompanied by the footage below, Bronx rapper Lil TJay was jumped and robbed by a gang of goons in Southampton, London following a performance in the city. Reports have stated that TJay was relieved of his chain during the melee. From the footage shown, the BX wunderkind doesn’t seem seriously hurt, but the potential loss of your jewelry while out of town never looks good on a rapper’s resume.
WORLD
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay Threatens To Fight UK Fan After Getting Hit By Water Bottle

Manchester, UK – Lil Tjay’s recent trip to the UK has been a memorable one for mostly the wrong reasons. During a performance in Manchester on Tuesday (November 16), a fan appeared to throw a water bottle at the Bronx rapper, causing him to stop the show and threaten to fight the culprit by offering him out on stage.
WORLD
New Haven Register

Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, More Appear in Madonna's 'Madame XTRA Q&A' (EXCLUSIVE)

A host of stars, including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Lil Nas X are set to appear in Madonna’s “Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A.”. The Madonna special will air on Paramount Plus on Nov. 18 and is hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners Symone and Aquaria. Each of the stars appearing pose their burning questions to the star. In the special, Kardashian asks: “Do you have all of your awards show and music video wardrobe, and if you do, do you let your daughter wear any of it?” Kardashian admits she would love to raid the closet “so badly,” and asks the Queen of pop if she could borrow an item to wear one day.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Puts Jackboy On Blast With Court Documents, Jackboy Responds

Over the past several months, fans have noticed several heated exchanges and shady posts on social media between longtime friends and former Sniper Gang collaborators Kodak Black and Jackboy. There's no telling when or if the two Florida artists will be able to patch things up between them, but for now, it appears that their disagreements have transitioned to the courtroom.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Larry Hoover Jr. Confirms Kanye West and Drake Will Appear at Benefit Concert

Just days after Kanye West and Drake appeared to make amends at the Toronto rapper’s mansion, Larry Hoover Jr. has confirmed that both will place their differences asides to appear at a benefit concert. The concert is expected to help free Hoover Jr.’s father. Earlier this month, Kanye and J....
MUSIC
Club 93.7

Woman Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Is Rapping Now, Releases Song Called ‘Ma Hair’ – Listen

Earlier this year, Tessica Brown went viral for slathering her hair with Gorilla Glue, and she’s about to go viral again with her new song. Brown, famously known as the Gorilla Glue Girl, is rapping now and has released her first rap song called “Ma Hair” today (Nov. 19). Produced by Phil Valley, the New Orleans-bounce track features the Louisiana woman detailing her horrific ordeal of using Gorilla Glue on her hair after running out of hairspray. TMZ posted a snippet of the single on Nov. 18. You can hear the song in full at the bottom of this post.
MUSIC
Club 93.7

Here Are Rappers Who Discovered Other Rappers That Took Over Hip-Hop

Talent tends to bring people together, if the stars align just right. A rapper who's already established themselves with their own record label—not the one they signed to themselves—is usually able to see the potential in a peer while also having the selflessness to help elevate them. It's a trait that isn't common but pays dividends. This is especially true within hip-hop, an art form that has always been community-based, and came to fruition from believing in the skills of the person next to you. Throughout rap's history, rappers have discovered other rappers and showed them the ropes, leading to success for both parties. Highlighting artists from past and present, here, XXL shines a light on some of the most impactful moments when a rapper put another rapper on, and gave them a chance that would change their life.
CELEBRITIES
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy