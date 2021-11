In March this year, the OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro launched, with the main USP being the partnership with Hasselblad. While the year has not yet ended, we have started getting leaks and rumors of the next OnePlus flagship. The latest one comes in the form of renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which were shared by OnLeaks in collaboration with Zouton. These renders show us the design from the back. It is worth mentioning that these renders are made based on the real-life images of an early prototype of the phone. So yes, the final design may be different.

