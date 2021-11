The Galaxy S22 series will most likely use Exynos and Qualcomm chipsets in different regions. This shouldn’t surprise any Samsung fans if it weren’t for a recent rumor mudding the waters. The adage ‘nothing’s official until it is’ remains true, and some rumors are more accurate than others. From the realm of high probability, a new rumor from Naver now suggests that the Galaxy S22 series will be a lot more similar to its recent predecessors as to how it will use Exynos and Qualcomm chipsets in different regions. In short, it’s very much in line with our expectations.

