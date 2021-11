Alder Lake is here, and in a sense it represents Intel's own 'Zen' moment, like the one rival AMD had several years ago (see our Alder Lake review for our full analysis). That's great news for consumers (we need Intel and AMD to keep pushing and leapfrogging one another). What's not so great is that as good as Alder Lake is, its hybrid architecture has broken compatibility with some games in Windows 11 and Windows 10, because of the way certain Digital Rights Management (DRM) schemes work. Patches are in the pipeline, though, and there's also a temporary workaround for early adopters.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO