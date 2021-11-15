ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gaylord Troopers Searching For 2 Kids Abducted From Kentucky

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
Gaylord troopers are looking for two kids who they say were abducted by a family member.

16-year-old Amber Clare and 3-year-old Noah Clare were taken by Jacob Clare of Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Clare is suspected to be headed to or possibly already near Harbor Springs.

Both kids were reported missing on Nov. 7.

Troopers say Clare is driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee license plates.

Anyone who has seen him or the kids should call 911.

