Aerospace & Defense

Alert: Airbus announces it's received an order from Air Lease Corporation for 111 aircraft, including 25 A220-330s

Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP)...

simpleflying.com

Airbus Leaves Dubai Airshow With 408 Aircraft Orders

Aerospace manufacturer Airbus has left the Dubai Airshow with 408 orders (269 firm orders and 139 commitments) for its aircraft. The planemaker eclipsed its rival Boeing, which received 101 orders over the four-day show. Airbus benefited from a huge order on the opening day from Indigo Partners and also received its first order for the A350 Freighter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Nigerian Ibom Air purchases ten Airbus A220 aircraft

DUBAI – Akwa Ibom state government owned airline in Nigeria, Ibom Air has signed a firm order for ten (10) A220s at the Dubai Airshow. The signing was done by Mfon Udom, the chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, and Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International in the presence of the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.
LIFESTYLE
smarteranalyst.com

Frontier Group Orders 91 more Airbus A321neo Aircraft

Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) is expanding its fleet and has ordered 91 more Airbus (EADSF) A321neo aircraft. The order forms a part of a larger joint aircraft order across the Indigo Partners portfolio.Based out of Colorado, Frontier Group offers flight services to over 100 destinations in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Air Lease Corporation#Aircraft#United Arab Emirates#Ap
Flight Global.com

Nigeria’s Ibom Air signs for 10 Airbus A220s

Nigerian carrier Ibom Air has signed a firm order for 10 Airbus A220s. Ibom, which launched operations in 2019, became an A220 operator in July this year after leasing a pair of the twinjets from EgyptAir. It has now at the Dubai air show signed a deal with Airbus to...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Airbus Wins Air Lease Launch Order for A350 Freighters

DUBAI (Reuters) -European planemaker Airbus secured a provisional debut order for seven A350 freighter jets from U.S. leasing company Air Lease Corp on Monday, stepping up efforts to challenge Boeing for a bigger slice of the booming cargo market. The expansion of e-commerce has accelerated since the global pandemic, while...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai Airshow: Air Lease Corporation signs latest Airbus deal

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed a letter of intent for 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs with Airbus. The order, which will be finalised in the coming months, makes the Los Angeles-based ALC one of Airbus’ largest customers and the lessor with the biggest A220 order book.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
spectrumnews1.com

Airbus strikes 2nd major aircraft deal of Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation, its second blockbuster order at the Dubai Air Show. Air Lease, the Los Angeles-based jet financing and leasing company, added to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ifn.news

Jazeera Airways to order 28 Airbus A320neo family aircraft

Airbus and Kuwait-based carrier Jazeera Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 28 Airbus A320neo family aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2021. The agreement consists of 20 A320neo and eight A321neo jets. Furthermore, the airline has secured an additional five purchase rights. Jazeera Airways started operations in 2005....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Air Senegal to take batch of A220s from Macquarie backlog

Air Senegal is to acquire five Airbus A220-300s under a lease agreement with a division of Macquarie AirFinance. Deliveries of the twinjets – powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines – is set to begin in 2023, under the deal disclosed during the Dubai air show. The African carrier had...
ECONOMY
travelmole.com

Wizz Air announces bumper new Airbus order

Wizz Air Holdings Plc has sealed a deal with Airbus for up 196 Airbus A321 family aircraft. It is made up of a firm order of 75 Airbus A321neo and 27 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, with most to be delivered between 2025 and 2027. Wizz Air may acquire a further 19...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Airbus Gains on Orders from Indigo Partners, UAE Air Force

Investing.com – Airbus stock (PA:AIR) traded 2% higher in Paris Monday as the European giant revealed new orders for both passenger and military planes at the Dubai airshow over the weekend. The order for passenger aircraft comprises delivery of 255 A321neo family planes to airlines that are part of private...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Finally Cancels Its 30 Airbus A320neo Aircraft Order

Alaska Airlines no longer has an order for 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft on the books. Airbus released updated orders and deliveries numbers of October with no Airbus A320neo orders recorded for Alaska Airlines. Further, Alaska Airlines also has indicated it no longer has any Airbus aircraft orders remaining. Alaska Airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Is Lufthansa Eyeing An Airbus A220 Order?

Lufthansa may be mulling over plans to purchase additional Airbus A220 aircraft for its group. The European conglomerate is looking to optimize profits on regional European routes in this period of recovery. Regional overhaul. According to Bloomberg, Lufthansa is looking to simplify the regional fleets across its operations. The global...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British F-35 fighter jet crashes into Mediterranean as pilot ejects

An investigation has been launched after the pilot of a British F-35 fighter jet was forced to eject during routine operations over the Mediterranean Sea.The pilot, part of the crew of aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, was found safe and has since been returned to the ship, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a brief statement. The MoD announced that an “urgent investigation” was underway into Wednesday’s incident, which involved no other aircraft or naval vessels from any other country.“A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning,” said the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

