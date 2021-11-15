The hilarious reason Slay knew he was going to score on fumble return

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Eagles have discovered this formula that’s made them competitive their last three games, winners of two of them. Running the ball 40 times a game worked great against the Lions, Chargers and Broncos, and the Eagles’ offense has been one of the best in the NFL over the past few weeks. Here’s the problem: The Saints are No. 1 in the NFL both in yards allowed per game (73) and yards allowed per carry (3.1). This is strength vs. strength because the Eagles are now No. 3 in rushing yards (144) and No. 4 in yards per carry (5.0). But can the Eagles beat a team that’s able to neutralize their power running attack? Can they win a game when they have to throw the ball way more than they run it? They’re probably going to have to, but I’m just not sure they’re ready to win that way, not without anyone other than DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert making plays in the passing game. I don’t see the Saints putting up a ton of points either, not with Trevor Siemian at QB. But ultimately I think the Saints' defense will be too much for the Eagles.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO