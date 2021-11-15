ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Live Updates: Mike Norvell, Coordinators review FSU-UM, look ahead

By Chris Nee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, along with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller,...

Related
Tomahawk Nation

“It was everything that Florida State and Miami should be:” Norvell reviews big rivalry win over Miami

Florida State football is coming off a 31-28 win over the Miami Hurricanes. The Seminoles were led by Jordan Travis and Jermaine Johnson for a comeback win late in the fourth quarter. The ‘Noles will now turn their attention to the Boston College Eagles, whom they play on Saturday at noon. This morning, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media for his weekly Monday press conference to review the big rivalry win. Here’s some of what he had to say:
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Mike Norvell reviews loss to NC State, discusses tough week

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell speaks about his team's 28-14 loss to NC State on Saturday at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. He reviews the performance of starting quarterback McKenzie Milton, speaks on offensive struggles, specifically running the ball, and other missed opportunities as an offense. He also speaks on the defense, which surrendered a few too many big plays on the day. Some of his coaching decisions are also discussed. He also sheds light on a tough week for the Seminoles where they dealt with a bug that impacted the availability of players to practice and in some cases, their availability on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State football: Live updates from Mike Norvell’s Monday press conference

Florida State football is now 3-6 on the 2021 season after falling to the NC State Wolfpack 28-14 this past Saturday. The Seminoles were shut out in the first half and severely missed quarterback Jordan Travis, who was unavailable due to the flu. Third down inefficiency also held the Seminoles back. FSU converted just two of 16 third downs, while allowing the Wolfpack to convert eight of 18 attempts.
FLORIDA STATE
insidepacksports.com

Mike Norvell: "It Was A Challenging Week"

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after the 28-14 loss to NC State. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the press conference. On Jordan Travis’ status and the offense’s ineffectiveness in the first half... Jordan was out tonight, obviously didn’t suit up. We’re hopeful to...
FLORIDA STATE
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State football: Mike Norvell talks after loss to NC State

Florida State football fell to 3-6 with a 28-14 loss to NC State tonight. The Seminoles were shut out in the first half, but fought back to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. Timely plays cost the Seminoles as they went 2-16 on third down on offense. They also allowed the Wolfpack to convert eight of 18 third downs. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media. Here’s some of what he had to say:
247Sports

Mike Norvell wraps up Wednesday practice: Talks FSU-UM rivalry, QB Jordan Travis, and more

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell wraps up Wednesday practice. "I thought we had a spirited day today. Guys bounced back. I liked the competitive situations. Got some situational work. Continuing to ramp up and make sure we are on point in the details. Today is a big third and fourth down situational day and that is one of the things that Miami presents a lot of challenges in those situations. Their third down defensive packages, offensively in how the try to isolate the playmakers. Had some good work on those situations," Norvell said. "Got to make sure we get all of it cleaned up here in these next few days as we get ready for Saturday.
Scarlet Nation

Warchant TV: Norvell discusses FSU's 28-14 loss to N.C. State

With Tallahassee hit by an influenza outbreak, short-handed Florida State came up too little and too late in Saturday's 28-14 loss to N.C. State. FSU was shut out in the first half, but the Seminoles' offense came alive with 14 third-quarter points thanks to an onside kick and improved play by McKenzie Milton, who started in place of an unavailable Jordan Travis.
247Sports

Norvell on FSU’s rivalry victory, recruiting impact, and more

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell speaks after FSU's 31-28 victory over Miami. He discusses a ton of topics pertaining to the victory, the direction of his program, the recruiting impact of the evening, and more. The full video is below and quotes follow:
Scarlet Nation

Warchant TV: FSU offense garners praise from Norvell after Tuesday practice

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell met with the media following the first full practice of Miami week preparation Tuesday. Norvell said that quarterback Jordan Travis returned to practice and performed well. Norvell also characterized the 25-period session as a good day of work, with the offense having the edge against the defense.
Scarlet Nation

Warchant TV: Mike Norvell postgame, FSU 31, Miami 28

Following Florida State's wild 31-28 win over Miami, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell started his postgame press conference Saturday by simply saying, "Wow ... proud of our team." On the fourth-and-14 play that set up the eventual game-winning touchdown, Norvell said it has been a situation they prepared and...
247Sports

Mike Norvell on Tuesday: "I thought today was a really good day."

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was pleased with his team's Tuesday practice, as they continue preparations for their ACC regular season finale at Boston College. "I thought today was a really good day," Norvell said in his opening remarks. "I was pleased with the energy. Pleased with...
Tomahawk Nation

WATCH: Head coach Mike Norvell speaks after Wednesday’s practice

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke after Wednesday’s practice in preparation for the Boston College Eagles on the road. Overall he was pleased with the effort and mindset mentioning stacking good practices on top of each other to build momentum and finish out the rest of the season.
Everything Mike Norvell said while recapping win over Miami

Mike Norvell held his weekly press conference on Monday to go over Florida State's win over Miami, to preview Boston College, and to discuss the growth of his program in the back half of the 2021 season. Video can be found below, as well as quotes. Opening Statement. “Wow. What...
Scarlet Nation

Warchant TV: Norvell highlights FSU win over Miami, looks ahead to BC

Basking in the 31-28 win over Miami, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell mostly fielded questions on Monday about the significance of the rivalry victory. Norvell called the play of quarterback Jordan Travis "exceptional" and the effort of Jermaine Johnson an "all-time" performance. Pivoting to this coming Saturday, Boston College...
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
