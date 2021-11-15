Live Updates: Mike Norvell, Coordinators review FSU-UM, look ahead

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell wraps up Wednesday practice. "I thought we had a spirited day today. Guys bounced back. I liked the competitive situations. Got some situational work. Continuing to ramp up and make sure we are on point in the details. Today is a big third and fourth down situational day and that is one of the things that Miami presents a lot of challenges in those situations. Their third down defensive packages, offensively in how the try to isolate the playmakers. Had some good work on those situations," Norvell said. "Got to make sure we get all of it cleaned up here in these next few days as we get ready for Saturday.

9 DAYS AGO