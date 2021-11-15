ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sky-high prices are spooking S&P 500 companies, with inflation mentions hitting a 10-year high in quarterly earnings calls

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9zse_0cx1dDeq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4Xeq_0cx1dDeq00
Inflation is the hot topic for markets.

AP Photo/Richard Drew

  • The number of S&P 500 companies mentioning inflation in earnings calls rose to its highest level in 10 years in the Q3 season.
  • US inflation shot up to a 31-year high as the economy reopened and supply chains struggled to meet demand.
  • Data company FactSet said profit margins are expected to be lower for S&P 500 companies in the fourth quarter.

The number of S&P 500 companies mentioning inflation on their earnings calls rose to its highest in 10 years in the third quarter, new data has shown, as executives fret about the effect of rising prices on their businesses.

In third-quarter earnings season so far, 285 companies have cited the term "inflation" during calls, according to financial data company FactSet. That's the highest tally since 2010 — and there are still around 40 S&P 500 companies yet to report.

Inflation in the US rose to 6.2% year-on-year in October, data showed Wednesday, its highest level since 1990. The surge was mainly driven by soaring energy prices, with food and used car prices also rising fast.

Prices have risen sharply in advanced economies as governments have lifted coronavirus restrictions and demand has surged. Supply chains have struggled to keep up, and energy prices have jumped.

Concerns about inflation are naturally stronger for businesses that are focused on goods and raw materials rather than on delivering services.

Just shy of 90% of companies in the materials sector cited inflation during third-quarter earnings calls, FactSet's data showed, followed by 88% of consumer staples firms and 86% of energy companies.

Only 30% of communications services companies mentioned the term, compared with 34% of information technology companies and 56% of healthcare firms.

Read more: A Wall Street head strategist breaks down how the investing playbook used to fight high inflation has changed entirely since the last scare decades ago — and names 4 stocks in the digital realm that fit the bill

Worryingly, there are signs that inflation is set to eat away at companies' profits in the last three months of the year after a solid set of earnings in the third quarter.

The estimated net profit margin for the S&P 500 in the fourth quarter is 11.8%, down from 12.9% in the third quarter.

Yet there are reasons to be cheerful. An average profit margin of 11.8% is still relatively strong, and investors have so far shrugged off the run-up in inflation to keep the S&P 500 trading around record highs.

"A combination of weak consumer sentiment and higher inflation is somehow not weighing on stocks: US and European equities keep making new records," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at London-based trading platform Markets.com.

"Ultimately, the market remains fairly comfortable with fundamentals as earnings growth has been better than expected, as companies seem broadly able to maintain margins by passing on their higher costs to consumers."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Energy Companies#Quarterly Earnings#Ap Photo#Factset
Markets Insider

These are the 5 best performing cryptocurrencies over the past week

While bitcoin and ether dominate the headlines, there are more than 14,000 other crypto coins. With less liquidity and more volatility, these alternative cryptocurrencies can deliver investors massive losses or gains in a short period of time. These are the five best performing cryptocurrencies over the past week, according to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.23% to $279.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Foot Locker reports big earnings beat and says inventory levels are 'ready' for the holidays, but stock falls

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. fell 4.5% in premarket trading, even after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported Friday fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit and sales that rose above expectations, while cost of sales fell, and said it was "ready" for the holidays despite the supply chain issues. Net income fell to $158 million, or $1.52 a share, from $265 million, or $2.52 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.93 from $1.21, well above the FactSet consensus of $1.37. Sales grew 3.9% to $2.19 billion, above the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Consider GrowGeneration Amid a Mixed Earnings Report

Store counts and product sales will continue to expand rapidly. The stock is not as expensive as the P/E ratio indicates. Comparable-store sales may paint an incomplete picture. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) sent mixed signals to investors when it reported its Q3 earnings on Nov. 11. While it beat estimates on revenue,...
RETAIL
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy