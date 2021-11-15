ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

It was a judicial smack-down

By Marc Cox, The Marc Cox Morning Show
 5 days ago

Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow, Hans von Spakovsky, says, when the Biden administration's Covid-19 vaccine mandate makes it to the United States Supreme Court, "they're gonna lose."

Spakovsky joined Jeff Katz, in for Marc Cox, during his weekly visit on The Marc Cox Morning Show.

"The opinion that the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued on Friday, it really was a judicial smack-down, it really went after the administration," says Spakovsky above.

