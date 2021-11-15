ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Vanderpump becomes 'Nanny Pinky,' welcomes first grandchild into the world

By Audacy Staff
 5 days ago

You might know the reality show maven, Lisa Vanderpump. But from now on she’ll also go by Nanny Pinky.

That’s the name she has given herself since she introduced the world to her first grandchild on Instagram, perhaps a sweet nod to her own beloved grandmother, Nanny Kay. The grandson, Theodore, is the son of Lisa’s daughter, Pandora, 35.

Even with a mask on, you can tell Lisa Vanderpump, 61, is beaming in the lovely black and white photos she posted. First she’s seen cradling the little one; and in the next, a simple, adorable photo of the little tyke sleeping in a little onesie and cap.

The captions glowed with grandma pride: “utter perfection,” and “Obsessively in love with baby Theodore. Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!"

As Yahoo Entertainment points out , the darling shots were met with loads of famous-named congratulatory comments.

"CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN!" Vivica A. Fox commented.

"So precious!!! Congrats Nanny Pinky," wrote “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Garcelle Beauvais , commented with some halo smiley face emojis, while fellow RHOBH alum Joyce Giraud posted heart-eye emojis.

Of course mama Pandora posted photos too, also black and white, which featured Theodore’s little hand resting in her and husband Jason Sabo’s palms.

"Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy,” Pandora wrote in the caption. “Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy!"

Of course we already knew how excited Nanny Pinky was when she told People in August . "It's very happy news for us after losing my brother, my mother, and Giggy in the last three years. It's a blessing. I love children, I love being a mother … it's such welcome news for us," she shared with the outlet.

