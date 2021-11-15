ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyle, McAvoy lead Bruins to 5-2 win over Canadiens

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
Charlie Coyle had an attempted clearing pass carom into the net off his head for his first of two goals, Charlie McAvoy also scored twice, and the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Sunday night in the 750th meeting between the longtime rivals. It was the first...

92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Patrice Bergeron scores 4, Bruins beat Red Wings 5-1

Patrice Bergeron scored his first four goals of the season, Brad Marchand had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night. Marchand assisted on all four of Bergeron's goals, Mike Reilly scored his first of the season and added an assist, and Charlie McAvoy had a pair of assists for Boston. Jeremy Swayman finished with 14 saves for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home.
NHL
Matthews, Tavares score twice in Leafs' 5-2 win over Bruins

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews and John Tavares had two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs picked up their fifth straight victory by defeating the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Saturday night. Mitch Marner added an empty-netter and had three assists for Toronto, while Jack Campbell made 40 saves. Morgan Rielly chipped in with two assists of his own, and Tavares had one. Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak scored for Boston , which got 31 stops from Linus Ullmark. Brad Marchand had two assists.
NHL
Bruins grind out 3-2 win over Senators

The Bruins did not exactly erase the notion that they have some work to do to get back among the elite teams in the NHL on Tuesday at the Garden. Still, they managed to brush off a very shaky start and overcome a pesky Ottawa Senators team to collect their two points with a 3-2 victory.
NHL
Bruins score three second-period goals in 3-2 win over Senators

Patrice Bergeron's late goal capped a three-goal second period for the Bruins as Boston defeated Ottawa 3-2 on Tuesday night to hand the Senators their fifth consecutive defeat. Bergeron took a pass from David Pastrnak and gained control of the bouncing puck in the left circle before flicking it past...
NHL
Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Bruins 5-3

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots...
NHL
GDB 12.0 Wrap Up: Oilers resilient in 5-3 comeback win over the Bruins

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES!? Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. I don’t know about you guys, but after the way Wednesday’s game went against the Red Wings, I was looking for the Oilers to show some sack by responding with a huge effort into Boston. I don’t even care that they’re playing the Bruins in this situation, I thought it was more important to actually show up and get to work from the moment the puck dropped rather than 30+ minutes into the game. Yet, despite the obvious need for a better start, the Oilers were sluggish again in the early going and it gave the Bruins the opportunities they needed to open the scoring. Thankfully, the boys were able to respond with a quick goal of their own to knot things up, but I’d highly suggest that they figure out a solution to these slow starts because it’s hard enough to win in this league at the best of times and I’d prefer that the Oilers stop shooting themselves in the foot. I don’t think that’s too much to ask, is it? The good news is that they got the response they needed to tie the game before the intermission and complete what ended up being a pretty solid road period.
NHL
Rumsey Leads Bruins to Victory Over Shorthanded Wings

Mark Rumsey had a pair of goals, including the game winner in the third period, as the Estevan Bruins outlasted the Weyburn Red Wings Saturday night with a 3-2 victory. Rumsey now has 17 goals to lead the league, and his 35 points is also tops in the SJHL. Eric...
NHL
Bruins Hold off Devils for 5-2 Win

Newark, NJ – The Boston Bruins accomplished two goals on Saturday afternoon by beating the New Jersey Devils 5-2 at the Prudential Center. First, they held onto a third-period lead. Second, they picked up a road win. The Bruins squandered a 3-2 lead on Thursday at home against the Edmonton Oilers, leaving them sour. Saturday, they built on a 3-2 lead in the third. Also, Boston had only won one game on the road in five previous tries. The last one came almost a month ago in Buffalo.
NHL
NHL

The Charlies Lead the Bruins to Victory Over Montreal

"It's not one of 82 when it's Montreal," said coach Bruce Cassidy. "It isn't to me, anyway, and it shouldn't be to anybody who knows anything about the Boston Bruins." The Black & Gold made that clear with a decisive, four-goal third period to secure their second consecutive 5-2 victory and cap off a perfect weekend ahead of a six-day break in the schedule.
NHL
Bruins rebound with 6-2 win over Devils

It took until his 21st shot of the season, and on a sequence with some totally new linemates, but Erik Haula finally got rid of the donut next to his name and opened the scoring in a 6-2 victory over the Devils at Newark’s Prudential Center. It was a goal...
NHL
Recap: Bruins surge in third period to top Canadiens, 5-2

The Boston Bruins scored four unanswered goals in the third period to top the Montreal Canadiens, 5-2, at the TD Garden. Charlie Coyle and Charlie McAvoy netted two goals each. It was McAvoy’s first two-goal night of his career. As the Bruins’ have struggled with scoring outside of their top...
NHL
Talking Points: Marchand Leads Way Again, Bruins Beat Devils 5-2

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand scored twice to lead the Bruins to a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils Saturday in Newark, NJ. Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy had three assists; captain Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist and David Pastrnak had two helpers, while forward Erik Haula scored his first goal as a Bruin.
NHL
Marchand scores twice, Bruins end Devils 3-game win streak

There are a lot of new faces in the Boston Bruins' lineup this season and they are learning how to play together at times. Two nights ago at home, they blew a third-period lead, giving up three goals in losing to Edmonton. The Bruins didn't make the same mistake in New Jersey on Saturday.
NHL
