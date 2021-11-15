ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardini brings curtain down on cycling career

By Cyclingnews
 5 days ago
Andrea Guardini has brought the curtain down on his career at the age of 32 after spending the last two...

Related
Cyclingnews

Santos Festival of Cycling again replaces Tour Down Under in 2022

The Tour Down Under will again be missing from the UCI WorldTour calendar in 2022 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Australian race organisation has confirmed that the Santos Festival of Cycling will again be held in its place in Adelaide in January. The 2022 men's WorldTour will start with the UAE Tour in early February.
CYCLING
Tennis World Usa

Sergio Garcia: "It is a new chapter of my life"

Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer have seen most things on the European Tour but the superstar duo are both hunting firsts at this week's 2021 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. Kaymer is a former World and European Tour Number One with two Major Championships in his trophy cabinet, while Garcia has a Major of his own and is the highest points scorer in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
Cyclingnews

Giro d'Italia: Five key stages from the 2022 race route

Rather than the traditional big reveal in Milan, the route of the 2022 Giro d’Italia was doled out in installments by press release over the course of the week, seemingly a side-effect of RCS Sport’s ongoing negotiations over domestic television rights for next year. Yet if the manner of delivery was rather underwhelming, the end product was as intriguing as ever.
CYCLING
#Curtain#Tour De Langkawi#2012 Giro D Italia#Continental#Giotti Vittoria#Italian#Vedelago#Giro D Italia#The 2020 Tour
Cyclingnews

Alexandre Balmer signs with Team BikeExchange

Team BikeExchange have signed former under-23 Swiss Time Trial champion Alexandre Balmer on a two-year contract through to the end of 2023, delivering a step up to WorldTour level for the 21-year-old with a mountain-biking background. "I have always watched the Tour de Romandie, which passes in front of my...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Amialiusik commits to seventh season at Canyon-SRAM

Her racing career was in doubt earlier this season with thoughts of retirement, but she said the contract extension was a culmination of three major factors - finding consistent results on the road, thriving in a stable team environment and avoiding major injuries. Cyclingnews' most popular early Black Friday deals...
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Brunner wins opening round at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross

Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) held off Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) over the final two laps and won the opening day of Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles) took third by just two seconds over Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), while US National Champion Gage Hecht was fifth.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Winder highlights importance of mentor Gracie Elvin in navigating retirement

One of the main initiatives launched by The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA) has been their mentorship programme. As the trade association representing the interests of female cyclists, the TCA aims to support its members at all stages of their career through this programme by connecting mentees with fellow professional cyclists and other businesses in the sport.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Terpstra ready to support Peter Sagan at TotalEnergies

Niki Terpstra has acknowledged that he is unlikely to win the Tour of Flanders again but the veteran Dutchman believes that he still can be of help to his new TotalEnergies teammate Peter Sagan on the cobbles next Spring. Terpstra only confirmed this week that he had signed a new...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Altura offers innovative range of cycling commuter jackets

As the days get colder and shorter, being comfortable and safe on your bike commute becomes more critical. A commuting jacket should keep you warm yet still remain breathable so you don’t get hot and sweaty. It’s also important to be visible to other cyclists and motorists on the road.
BICYCLES
richlandsource.com

Tyger Tuesdays bring career speakers to wrestling practice

MANSFIELD -- Coaches Jesse Palser and Michael Brown at Mansfield Senior High want to do more than teach techniques and win accolades. They want their athletes to finish the season more prepared for life outside of the classroom. That’s why the Mansfield City Schools wrestling program is starting a new...
WWE
Cyclingnews

Laurens Sweeck wins alone at GP Leuven

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) dominated the GP Leuven on Saturday, taking advantage of the absence of many of his rivals who had opted to travel to Tabor early for Sunday’s World Cup race. Toon Aerts, Quinten Hermans, Eli Iserbyt and new European champion Lars van der Haar were all absent...
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Anna Kay wins muddy GP Leuven

Briton’s Anna Kay (Starcasino CX Team) won the second round Ethias Cross at GP Leuven on Saturday. She took her first victory of the cyclo-cross season with a solid showing in the mud over Dutch pair of Ellen van Loy, who was 47 seconds back in second, and Laura Verdonschot, 1:13 back.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins as Rossi brings career to a close

After 432 grand prix starts spanning 26 seasons, nine-time world champion Rossi has brought the curtain down on his career in an emotional final ride to 10th having qualified there. The Petronas SRT rider made up one spot to ninth on the opening lap, though was demoted to 11th when...
MOTORSPORTS
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

