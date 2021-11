Brentford head coach Thomas Frank insists there is no sense of panic after four successive defeats despite the Premier League sacking season being well under way. Just before the international break Aston Villa dismissed Dean Smith after five defeats in a row, Norwich – who registered their first league win of the season against the Bees – dispensed with Daniel Farke and Tottenham got rid of Nuno Espirito Santo.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO