H.C. Wainwright Turns Bullish On Blink Charging

Profit-taking hit the electric vehiclke charging stock hard, even as multiple analysts turned bullish in recent days. Trust the stock markets to react the way you least expect. How else can investors in Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) explain the sharp drop in the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock the day the company appoints an executive to help expand its business? Blink Charging shares were down 8.6% as of 1:45 p.m. EST Tuesday but had dropped nearly 11.7% earlier in the day.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO