Jefferson County, AL

Woman found dead by neighbors in Jefferson County apartment

By Peter Curi
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 31-year-old woman was discovered in her apartment after her neighbors went to check on her Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office , deputies were called to an apartment complex on Town and Country Circle in Eastern Jefferson County just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 31-year-old woman dead in her apartment. Her neighbor’s hadn’t seen her in several days and went to check on her. They reportedly saw her lying on the floor inside her apartment and called authorities.

The woman’s identity has yet to be released. The cause of death is under investigation. No suspects are in custody at this time.

