IDLES discuss how sobriety, accountability and trauma shaped new album ‘CRAWLER’

By Will Richards
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDLES have discussed the themes behind new album ‘CRAWLER’, and how trauma and taking accountability inspired the band’s fourth album. ‘CRAWLER’ came out last Friday (November 12) via Partisan, and frontman Joe Talbot and guitarist/producer Mark Bowen spoke to NME for a new Big Read cover feature about the...

brooklynvegan.com

Listen to IDLES’ new album ‘Crawler’

If you've saw IDLES on their recently wrapped North American tour, you may have heard many of the songs from their new album Crawler live and loud. Now you can hear the whole thing. Working with producer Kenny Beats and recording at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios, this is the most nuanced IDLES album to date. There's no shortage of visceral, shout-along punk, but Crawler also had Joe Talbot singing, too, like on the soulful first single "The Beachland Ballroom" and the album's brooding, methodical opening salvo "MTT 420 RR." Everything feels a little deeper, sonically, too, making for a richer listening experience. IDLES are still ready to rumble, but they're gonna the coffee table out of the way first this time.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

IDLES Emerge from Quiet Spaces with Fearless Ferocity on CRAWLER

The English quintet IDLES (Joe Talbot, Adam Devonshire, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan, Jon Beavis) have been one of rock’s premier acts for the last half-decade, releasing four records in as many years and even making NPR’s Tiny Desk space look like an absolute rager. Their last effort, Ultra Mono, was another collection of their thematic cornerstones: a sharp focus on tackling capitalism, mental health and toxic masculinity. Particularly when performing live, they bring gigantic attitudes of humor to rival the energy of their songs—both catalyzed by Talbot and company’s willingness to critique themselves on the biggest stages. That being said, IDLES are an acquired taste. Talbot’s vocals are as brash and shattered as those of his mid-20th century European punk forefathers, like Gang of Four, Bauhaus and Fear. But just as fellow heavy band Deafheaven did with Infinite Granite earlier this year, IDLES have become accessible to more casual listeners on their newest LP, CRAWLER. The core sound that’s helped build their fanbase isn’t gone. Instead, the guys are working at a much different pace—one where they find their bearings through storytelling instead of just kicking their voices up loud. For the first time, IDLES are embracing the quiet parts of their hardcore tendencies, arriving with a record living at the intersection of addiction, mental illness and fame.
MUSIC
Alternative Press

IDLES’ new album ‘CRAWLER’ will make you feel less alone—listen

English punks IDLES are back with CRAWLER, a follow-up to their critically acclaimed Ultra Mono. The album features two previously released singles, “The Beachland Ballroom” and “Car Crash,” both with accompanying videos. The recent release of “Car Crash” features footage from artist Matthew Cusick’s “File On Motor Transgression, 2001-2011,” a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Kerrang

Album review: IDLES – Crawler

In the half a decade since Brutalism announced the arrival of something truly extraordinary, IDLES have established themselves as one of the UK’s most reliably provocative bands. Last year’s Ultra Mono hit a pinnacle of self-owned sloganeering and bursts of angry noise, neatly encapsulating everything they seemed to be about and scoring a UK Number One album in the process. In the wake of that success they could easily have served up more of the same but Crawler is something altogether different.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

IDLES – ‘CRAWLER’ review: a risk-taking leap forwards

Though IDLES frontman Joe Talbot has been praised as an emotionally open and frank lyricist, we know little about the man himself. On the Bristol band’s debut album ‘Brutalism’ and its adored follow-up ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’, Talbot’s iron-clad manifestos of vulnerability, openness and the rejection of norms – largely among young men – saw him become the inadvertent mouthpiece for a new generation of rock music fans, and someone whose mantras about masculinity, grief and acceptance people would form their whole lives around.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Crawler

Whether you considered Idles’ 2020 album Ultra Mono to be a voice of righteous rage and reason in the age of Trump and Brexit, or just more haughty, hectored hashtag activism for people who smugly share Occupy Democrats memes on Facebook, there’s one thing we can all agree on: Its album cover was perfect. The image of some poor bloke getting smushed by a hot-pink blob was both an accurate depiction of this band’s blunt posi-punk force and a fitting metaphor for lyrics that are often so on-the-nose, they’re liable to crush your face. After all, this is a band whose lead singer doesn’t just wear his heart on his sleeve—he tattooed it into one.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Californian

‘Loving violence’ of IDLES shines through on ‘CRAWLER’

Believe it or not, U.K.-based post-punk outfit IDLES is already on its fourth full-length album. The group’s first, Brutalism, was released just four years ago, in 2017. Backed by frontman Joe Talbot’s signature stirring vocals, witty lyrics and the band’s brash but tight instrumentation, the band has had at least one major release out every year since. Its most recent release, CRAWLER, is a new peak amidst an excellent and daring run.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NME

IDLES live in London: gleeful mayhem from British rock’s darlings

“Fuck it!” IDLES‘ frontman Joe Talbot playfully declares, only to be answered by taunting shouts from EartH Hackney’s restless crowd. The gaggle of art punks are stomping their way through ‘The New Sensation’ – a satirical dance pop number from their six-day-old fourth album ‘Crawler’ – and the singer’s butchered his own lyrics. “’Play a promotional show,’ they said,” he jokes once the marching drums and squealing guitars have silenced, begetting a chorus of cheers. “‘It’ll be fun,’ they said.”
MUSIC
