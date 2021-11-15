IDLES discuss how sobriety, accountability and trauma shaped new album ‘CRAWLER’

The English quintet IDLES (Joe Talbot, Adam Devonshire, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan, Jon Beavis) have been one of rock’s premier acts for the last half-decade, releasing four records in as many years and even making NPR’s Tiny Desk space look like an absolute rager. Their last effort, Ultra Mono, was another collection of their thematic cornerstones: a sharp focus on tackling capitalism, mental health and toxic masculinity. Particularly when performing live, they bring gigantic attitudes of humor to rival the energy of their songs—both catalyzed by Talbot and company’s willingness to critique themselves on the biggest stages. That being said, IDLES are an acquired taste. Talbot’s vocals are as brash and shattered as those of his mid-20th century European punk forefathers, like Gang of Four, Bauhaus and Fear. But just as fellow heavy band Deafheaven did with Infinite Granite earlier this year, IDLES have become accessible to more casual listeners on their newest LP, CRAWLER. The core sound that’s helped build their fanbase isn’t gone. Instead, the guys are working at a much different pace—one where they find their bearings through storytelling instead of just kicking their voices up loud. For the first time, IDLES are embracing the quiet parts of their hardcore tendencies, arriving with a record living at the intersection of addiction, mental illness and fame.

