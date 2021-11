Before attending her first Goal Diggers FC session in Hackney, Paula Griffin walked around Haggerston Park, deep in thought. "Even though the club had been really encouraging when I got in touch, I was worried about what the players might think of me, a trans woman," she says. "But as I nervously walked up to the pitch, the membership secretary Gaia bounded up, introduced me to everyone, and got me started.

1 DAY AGO