Pennsylvania State

Fight at Pa. hookah lounge leads to a dozen shots, 2 wounded

By John Luciew
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
An early morning shooting involving at least a dozen bullets broke out Monday at a place were people are usually chill – a hookah lounge. Police in Philadelphia say a fight in the Cloud Factory Hookah Lounge in Center City led to...

