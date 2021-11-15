Fight at Pa. hookah lounge leads to a dozen shots, 2 wounded

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old is dead and another man is injured after what Philadelphia police are calling a possible shootout in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened inside a convenience store at 56th and Market Streets around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said they found the 19-year-old inside the store with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital. The second victim, a 20-year-old, was found outside on the sidewalk. He is in critical condition. “The scene consists of ten spent shell casings. Five of the spent shell casings are on the sidewalk right outside the front door,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. “The other five spent shell casings are inside, not too far from the front door, but inside on the floor of the property.” Police are now checking surveillance cameras in and around the store. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

