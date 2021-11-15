ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

RT journalists handcuffed & detained near Polish-Belarusian border

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crew from RT France, both EU citizens, have been detained by Polish police as they covered the ongoing refugee crisis on the border with Belarus. The last thing one of them reported was that they were being placed in handcuffs. French nationals David Khalifa, a reporter, and cameraman...

The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Star

Vatican calling on Europe to take responsibility for refugees on Polish-Belarusian border

Vatican City [Vatican], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Top Vatican diplomat Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher called on the European authorities on Tuesday to take responsibility for migrants and refugees in connection with the crisis on Belarus' border with Poland and Lithuania. "The immediate crisis is taking place on the borders between Belarus...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Russia sends paratroopers to Belarus for drills near troubled Polish border

The Belarusian military said the exercise aims to test the readiness of the allies amid an ‘increase of military activities near the border’. Russia has sent paratroopers to Belarus in a show of support for its ally amid tensions over an influx of migrants at the border with Poland. The...
MILITARY
tucsonpost.com

Germany ready to provide humanitarian aid to migrants at Belarusian-Polish border: Berlin

Berlin [Germany], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany is ready to provide humanitarian support to migrants stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border, German interior ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Wednesday. "Germany is ready to contribute to providing humanitarian assistance to people at the border with Poland," Alter told a briefing. The official...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

What Russian language exams exist for foreigners

A short guide to the most common official exams in Russian as a foreign language, as well as where to take them and how much it costs. Perhaps the best-known is the Test of Russian as a Foreign Language (ToRFL; in Russian TRKI). You can take this state-certificated exam it in various places worldwide. The exam has many foreign partners, including in London, Rio de Janeiro and Beijing.
WORLD
AFP

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

How the US and NATO became color blind to Russia's red lines

The US and NATO have been less than honest with Russia for so long, they?ve lost the ability to comprehend that there's a new geopolitical reality underscored by the fact that, when Russia says a ?red line? exists, it means it. President Vladimir Putin said this week that the West...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland said Saturday that Belarus has changed tactics in their border crisis by now directing smaller groups of migrants to multiple points along the European Union's eastern frontier. Though there have been signs of the crisis easing, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he expected the border showdown to be long drawn out. Polish border guards reported new attempted crossings by several groups mostly consisting of dozens of migrants, even if there was one crowd of 200 people hurling rocks and using tear gas. "We have to prepare for the fact that this problem will continue for months. I have no doubt that that will be the case," Blaszczak told the commercial RMF FM radio station.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Friday that he would not "abandon" fishermen demanding post-Brexit licences for waters off the Channel island of Jersey, escalating a battle of words that could spiral into a trade war. Macron said he didn't want to "make it a subject of the French presidency" But French fishing representatives, as well as regional officials along the Channel coast, say they are losing patience.
ECONOMY
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
POLITICS

