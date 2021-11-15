ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope honors Catholic priests, nuns who cared for HIV victims

Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Pope Francis has paid tribute to Catholic priests, nuns and laypeople who helped care for people with HIV and AIDS during the early period of the epidemic in the U.S. “at great risk to their profession and reputation.”. Francis offered the words of praise in a...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
KXRM

Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden

U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved a long-anticipated document on Communion on Wednesday that stops short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians such as President Joe Biden who support abortion rights but offers plenty of tacit justification for individual bishops to do so.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
AFP

US Catholic bishops OK communion text, avoid political debate on rite

US Catholic clergy on Wednesday approved a document on communion without mentioning whether the sacrament central to the faith could be refused to politicians including President Joe Biden who support abortion rights. The president has overturned his predecessor Donald Trump's decision to withhold public funds from organizations advocating for abortion rights, and he has appointed gay and transgender Americans to government positions. 
U.S. POLITICS
Register Citizen

Forum on Faith: Reflections on the Episcopalian rector who ordained the first female priests

I’m just barely older than women’s ordination to the priesthood in the Episcopal Church. As a priest myself, I know how hard it is to lead a faithful community through change. This last year has brought to my attention that changing social practices is hard work. Often theology grows up around social practices rooting them even deeper in our common life.
WASHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priests#Nuns#Ap#Jesuit#The New York Times#The Catholic Church#Lgbtq
cbslocal.com

Catholic Charities Of Baltimore Honors Justice-Oriented Pastor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A virtual week-long celebration is underway at Catholic Charities of Baltimore to honor several individuals for their exemplary service to neighbors in need and one local justice-oriented pastor is among them. “I try to be cognizant that every human being is utterly unique,” said Father Ray Chase,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WCTV

Pope honors Tallahassee death row minister

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Pope Francis has bestowed a newly created Guardian of Life award on a Tallahassee man for his work counseling those on death row and in solitary confinement. The recipient gave up a lucrative Wall Street financial career after a near-death experience. Dale Recinella was a financial...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
HIV
Reason.com

The Pope Who Helped Bring Down Communism

Reason's December special issue marks the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union. This story is part of our exploration of the global legacy of that evil empire, and our effort to be certain that the dire consequences of communism are not forgotten. In 1979, less than a...
RELIGION
The Times-Gazette

Letter: Jesus is the only way to heaven

Evil is on the rise throughout society with the increasing scams by phone or mail, the cyber attacks on company or personal accounts and all the other acts of evil. II Timothy 3:1 states, "This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come," meaning very dangerous times. ...
WORLD
MassLive.com

Community mourns passing of dedicated nun, priest

SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno has paid tribute to two longtime members of religious life, Sister Mary T. Quinn, former president of the Sisters of St. Joseph, and the Rev. Anthony M. Corigliano, who was in residence at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish. Quinn, who entered her congregation...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy