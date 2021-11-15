ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duterte makes decision on his future in politics

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilippines President Rodrigo Duterte will run for senator in the general election of May 9. The decision was announced hours before the candidates? registration deadline and follows months of media speculation. Earlier, Duterte, who is not eligible for reelection to the presidency...

