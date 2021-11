Imagine, for a moment, you’re driving through the desert. There you are, hurtling across the asphalt — the only car for miles, surrounded by nothing but the desert landscape and the occasional tumbleweed. The last landmark was 25 miles back, and the next one is an unknowable distance ahead. Suddenly, you look down at the dash and realize your fuel gauge is broken. In fact, it’s been pinned on “F” for so long, you’re not quite sure how much gas is actually in the tank. You’re fairly certain you have enough to reach the next station, however far away, but confident? Well, I wouldn’t go that far.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO