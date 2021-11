Apple customers who want to fix their own devices will soon have access to the necessary parts and tools as part of a new self-service repair program. The program builds on Apple's efforts to expand access to repairs over the past several years, the company said in a Wednesday statement. It also comes as a growing number of states introduce "Right to Repair" legislation that aims to make it easier for people to fix their own products, citing financial and environmental benefits.

