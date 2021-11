In the midst of the pandemic of Covid 19 and the continuing pathology of oppression, there has emerged an epidemic of racist reactions to the truth of the real founding and functioning of the United States of America. Signs of it appeared in reaction to Nikole Hannah-Jones’ 1619 Project, recentering U.S. history from 1776 and the independence of Whites to 1619 and the enslavement of Black people. But it has taken a more vicious, vile and destructive role in the miscasting and misusing of critical race theory. These racist reactions are diagnosed and engaged here as an epidemic to indicate its diseased, rapid spreading, and widespread character. Indeed, these racist reactions are symptomatic of the system’s underlying pathology of racism which by any truthful and honest assessment is clearly a human psychological and social disorder.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO