Buffalo, NY

Average gas prices in NY, US, stay flat this week

By Evan Anstey
 5 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time in awhile, the average prices of gas in New York and the United States as a whole did not go up week to week.

“Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.42, no change from last week when the numbers are rounded,” AAA says. “Actually, the price went down because it is $3.415, and last week it was $3.422.”

And New York’s remains at $3.56 per gallon.

One year ago, the national average was $2.13, while New York’s was $2.23. Here are the averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.45 (down one cent from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.47 (no change from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.52 (up one cent from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.53 (up one cent from last week)
  • Rome – $3.57 (up one cent from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.51 (up one cent from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.59 (up three cents since last week)

AAA, citing the Energy Information Administration (EIA), says “total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand also dropped.”

“Pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel,” AAA says. “This morning, they are hovering at about $80 to $81.”

