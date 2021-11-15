Boca Raton Stockbroker-Turned-Lifeguard Gets a New Lease on Life at Age 64

At Pondhawk Natural Area Adjacent To Spanish River Library. Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Public Library is pleased to announce a new butterfly garden located at Pondhawk Natural Area, which is adjacent to the Spanish River Library. The butterfly garden is an exciting addition to the ongoing partnership between the Library, the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management, the City of Boca Raton Recreation Services, and the Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library. Pondhawk is already home to the Library’s award winning StoryWalk, which provides a children’s storybook along a nature trail. Now, people of all ages will enjoy beautiful plants, butterflies, caterpillars, and moths in the butterfly garden located at the entrance to StoryWalk.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO