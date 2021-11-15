ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton Stockbroker-Turned-Lifeguard Gets a New Lease on Life at Age 64

By Peter B. Laird
baptisthealth.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo look at Timothy Tritle, you’d suspect he was in tip-top physical condition. And he is. Not too many 64-year-olds can say they’re a professional lifeguard, after all. Even in his free time, he’s a physically active person who works out regularly and plays golf whenever he can. (Watch...

baptisthealth.net

baptisthealth.net

Precision MR-Guided Radiation Therapy Coming Soon to Lynn Cancer Institute

Cancer patients seeking treatment at Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital will soon have access to a sophisticated form of radiation therapy also being used at Miami Cancer Institute to successfully treat more and more different types of tumors, doctors say. According to Michael Kasper, M.D., director of...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CHEESECAKE BY THE OCEAN: Woman Falls From Chair, Sues Cheesecake Factory Boca

Did Restaurant Worker Pull Chair From Under Woman In Boca Raton? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A South Palm Beach County woman is suing The Cheesecake Factory, claiming that a restaurant worker pulled the chair out from under her, causing her to fall to […] The article CHEESECAKE BY THE OCEAN: Woman Falls From Chair, Sues Cheesecake Factory Boca appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Bitten In Kings Point, Fallen In Century Village, Fainting In Boca West

You Heard Sirens. We Know Where They Went On Thursday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals rushed to an animal bite in Kings Point, several falls in Boca Raton’s Century Village, and assorted other calls — including a headache. […] The article SIRENS: Bitten In Kings Point, Fallen In Century Village, Fainting In Boca West appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON™: Woman, With NY Plates, Parks Car In Chick-Fil-A Curbside Spot

She Ignored 30-ish Empty Spots, Left Car In Numbered Spot Only To Be Used For Pickup Via App… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What would Boca Raton be without the never-ending sea of yellow and blue license plates? Perhaps calmer and nicer. But New […] The article BOCA RUDETON™: Woman, With NY Plates, Parks Car In Chick-Fil-A Curbside Spot appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Child Locked In Car At Lion Country Safari; Fainting At Boca Raton Costco

Emergency Dispatch Report For Calls Logged On Friday, November 12th, 2021 BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A child was locked in a car at Lion Country Safari on Friday, and someone fainted at Costco in Boca Raton. Our new feature “Sirens” highlights a selection […] The article SIRENS: Child Locked In Car At Lion Country Safari; Fainting At Boca Raton Costco appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Drunk At Rehab, Dead In Delray, Bitten in Kings Point

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Dispatch Report For Calls On Saturday… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Saturday was a bit strange in the world of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Emergency workers responded to an “intoxicated” person at an area drug and alcohol rehabilitation […] The article SIRENS: Drunk At Rehab, Dead In Delray, Bitten in Kings Point appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton Public Library Announces New Butterfly Garden

At Pondhawk Natural Area Adjacent To Spanish River Library. Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Public Library is pleased to announce a new butterfly garden located at Pondhawk Natural Area, which is adjacent to the Spanish River Library. The butterfly garden is an exciting addition to the ongoing partnership between the Library, the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management, the City of Boca Raton Recreation Services, and the Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library. Pondhawk is already home to the Library’s award winning StoryWalk, which provides a children’s storybook along a nature trail. Now, people of all ages will enjoy beautiful plants, butterflies, caterpillars, and moths in the butterfly garden located at the entrance to StoryWalk.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Senor Burrito Cited In Boca Raton By Health Inspector

Salsa Too Warm To Serve…Chicken, Cheese Not Kept At Correct Temp… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular restaurant Senor Burrito in East Boca Raton was unpopular with a health inspector from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an unannounced look around […] The article Senor Burrito Cited In Boca Raton By Health Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

The Boca Raton Debuts The Flamingo Grill

The revamped and recently renamed resort, The Boca Raton, has launched its newest restaurant. The Flamingo Grill is the first of four concepts that Major Food Group has created for the iconic property. The elegantly tropical restaurant is bringing back sophisticated tableside preparations and classic dishes that have a Florida...
BOCA RATON, FL
froedtert.com

Innovative Cancer Surgery Gives Pumpkin Farmer New Lease on Life

Ken Swan is not just a pumpkin farmer, he is THE pumpkin farmer in Racine County, Wis. "We are in our 45th season as a destination pumpkin farm; we get thousands of people through here every year." It was during the 40th season of Swan's Pumpkin farm when Ken received...
CANCER
cbs12.com

Boca Raton officials propose plan to expand FAU housing, revitalize area

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — There are currently over 18,000 students enrolled at Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus, and fewer than 5,000 live on campus. According to the university’s website, residence halls on campus are at 100% capacity, and though FAU has expanded housing options with a new dormitory in Boca Raton in August, the vast majority still live off campus; many in nearby residential neighborhoods.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Future of Boca Raton nonprofit in jeopardy amid COVID-19 financial challenges

For the past 22 years, the Wayne Barton Study Center has been a lifeline for kids in the Boca Raton area, providing local families with hot meals, homework assistance, college scholarship programs, crime prevention programs, and more. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the center’s existence in question. With sponsors...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Walk to End Alzheimer's held in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. -- The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia. More than 1,200 people gathered at South County Regional Park in Boca Raton Sunday for the Walk to End Alzheimer's. The event...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

D’Cuban Cafe promises to bring real Cuban food to Boca Raton

Angelina Galiana watched her dream materialize before her very eyes and she grabbed it. And she saw an empty cuisine niche in east Boca Raton, so she filled it. “Since I was 19 I wanted to have my own restaurant and now I’m 53,” Galiana tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “And here we are. My mom, when she [went] to the kitchen I used to tell her, ‘I want to be like you when I grow up.’ ” ...
BOCA RATON, FL
baptisthealth.net

Miami Cancer Institute Study Helps Identify Patients Considered High Risk for Complications Following Surgery for Brain Metastases

In a study that could improve outcomes for patients who have undergone surgery for cancer that has metastasized to the brain, a team of researchers at Baptist Health’s Miami Cancer Institute has defined those factors that make these patients more likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of their surgery. Better awareness of these risk factors could potentially reduce readmissions substantially, both improving patient care and outcomes and lowering healthcare costs.
CANCER

