For the past few weeks, there’s been a video going around of a woman who refuses to sit next to another passenger on a plane because she thought he was unvaccinated. The video appears to be taken by another passenger, before the plane takes off. The woman explains that she wants to sit in a different seat. She asked her seatmate to show his vaccination card and he didn’t, which made her think he wasn’t vaccinated. Chaos ensued. “I work hard. I paid for my seat. Which is clearly going to put my life in danger!” she exclaimed as flight attendants try to calm her down and explain that it’s a full flight and she must stay in her own seat. She continues to escalate, explaining why she can’t sit next to him. “I cannot be made to breathe his oxygen!”

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO