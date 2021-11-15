Garage fire displaces Pittsford family, minor injuries reported

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford homeowners and other visiting family members were able to make it out safely after a fire started in a garage late Sunday night.

First responders from multiple agencies responded to the Reitz Parkway residence around 10:55 p.m.

Officials say the homeowners, as well as some family members, were able to make it out safely.

Authorities say there were minor injuries reported, however the extend of those injuries, or how many people were injured, remains unknown at this time.

Officials say the homeowners are currently displaced and have made relocation plans on their own.

The Red Cross was notified and the investigation remains ongoing.

