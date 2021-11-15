ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

2 Sisters Food owner ‘in talks to raise millions of pounds’

By Simon Harvey
just-food.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoparan Holdings, the parent company of UK poultry major 2 Sisters Food Group, is said to have entered talks with hedge funds to raise capital. Sky News reported the GBP50m (US$67.1m) sought by Boparan Holdings, owned by multi-millionaire and businessman Ranjit Singh Boparan, is aimed at helping 2 Sisters navigate labour...

www.just-food.com

pocketgamer.biz

AudioMob raises $14 million at $110 million valuation

Audio ad solutions firm AudioMob has raised $14 million following a Series A funding round. The round was led by Makers Fund and Lightspeed Venture Partners and included participation from Google, among others. Founded in 2020, AudioMob has partnered with leading brands, such as Intel, Jeep and KitKat and musical...
BUSINESS
wxerfm.com

Americans To Buy 161 Million Pounds Of Butter During Holidays

Americans are expected to purchase 161 million pounds of butter from the second week in November through Christmas. While butter sales are typically higher during Thanksgiving and Christmas, the past couple of years also had an impact on sales due to more people staying home and cooking. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin reports a 400% increase in recipe searches during the pandemic, which means those same people will most likely need butter.
RECIPES
just-food.com

Filings buzz: tracking cybersecurity mentions in food manufacturing

Mentions of cybersecurity within the public filings of food manufacturers dropped 51% between the first and second quarters of 2021. There was also a fall in mentions year-on-year in the second quarter, down 9% on the second quarter of 2020, according to analysis from GlobalData. In total, the frequency of...
INDUSTRY
just-food.com

J.M. Smucker seeks to double Uncrustables brand sales with new plant

J.M. Smucker plans to build a third manufacturing facility for its Uncrustables snack sandwiches as the US firm seeks to double sales of the brand over the next five years. The Ohio-based business is investing US$1.1bn in the production and distribution site in McCalla, Alabama, with construction set to begin in January ahead of an expected completion date in 2025.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

BrightChamps Raises $63 Million

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. BrightChamps, an edtech startup for children to learn next-generation skills, has raised $63 million from Premji Invest, GSV Ventures, 021 Capital, BEENEXT and Binny Bansal. The startup has reached a valuation of nearly half a billion dollars in little over...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Crypto exchange Bitmart in talks to raise at $300 million valuation

Alexander Capital Ventures, known for backing Airbnb and Spotify, is engaging with Bitmart to lead its Series B round, the sources said. Bitmart has raised about $10 million in its earlier financing rounds, according to Crunchbase. The exchange — which offers spot transactions, leveraged futures trading, lending and staking services...
RETAIL
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
dailyhodl.com

Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
MARKETS
BBC

Clifton roofer loses job after being caught fly-tipping

A roofer who dumped building material half a mile from his home lost his job in a "moment of stupidity" and now must complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Connor Litowczuk left bags filled with slate roof tiles, cement, packaging and takeaway drinks cartons at Fox Covert Lane, near Barton in Fabis, on 7 April.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Woeful’ checks by state-owned bank on Greensill loans ‘risked millions of taxpayers’ money’

‘Woefully inadequate’ checks by a state-owned bank on collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital have put up to £335m of taxpayers’ money at risk, a parliamentary report has found.The Commons Public Accounts Committee found that both the independent British Business Bank (BBB) and Kwasi Kwarteng’s Business Department (BEIS) – which owns 100 per cent of the institution – “struck the wrong balance between making decisions quickly and protecting taxpayer interests” when Greensill was cleared to offer government-backed loans during the coronavirus pandemic.Greensill was granted permission to provide CBILS and CLBILS loans, 80 per cent backed by government guarantee, to help companies...
PERSONAL FINANCE
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dallassun.com

Tech giant Alibaba shares plummet to 11 pc amid Beijing's crackdown

Hong Kong, November 19 (ANI): Amid Beijing's continued regulatory crackdown, tech giant Alibaba's shares plunged to nearly 11 per cent on Friday after the company warned of weaker growth this year as China's economy slows. Alibaba (BABA) dropped 10.7 per cent, the steepest decline since its listing in the city...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit

Ryanair has confirmed plans to remove itself from the London Stock Exchange due to high costs and the low number of trades being made.The airline said it will just be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange, with the final day of trading set to be on December 17. It currently has dual-listed status.Ryanair said: “As indicated at our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to...
WORLD
AFP

India's biggest-ever IPO Paytm slumps on market debut

Indian mobile payments giant Paytm lost a quarter of its value on its market debut Thursday, after raising $2.5 billion in the country's biggest ever IPO, as traders questioned whether the loss-making firm would ever turn a profit. Asia's third-largest economy has been in a grip of an initial public offering frenzy, with start-ups attracting billions of dollars in investment in a bright spot in the Covid-battered economy. But while Paytm has established a leading position in the fast-growing marketplace for mobile payments it has lost money in each of the past three years and its market debut showed the limits of investor appetite. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once named as India's youngest billionaire, wiped away tears from his eyes when the national anthem was played at the opening ceremony before trading began on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
just-food.com

Nestlé in ‘push to almost double e-commerce sales’

Nestlé reportedly plans to almost double the proportion of its annual sales the company generates through e-commerce. CEO Mark Schneider told a virtual investor summit the world’s largest food company aims to double online sales to 25% of the group total by 2025 by ‘stepping up marketing and technological investments’, Reuters reported.
BUSINESS

