Premier League

Anders Lindegaard: ‘I lay on the ground crying – my world was falling apart’

By Jamie Jackson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455Rel_0cx1YrLF00

Anders Lindegaard is strikingly honest, open and self-reflective. A member of Manchester United’s last Premier League champions of 2012-13, the Helsingborg goalkeeper has a vivid recall, too, of a 15-year career that has also taken in Odense, Aalesund, West Bromwich Albion, Preston North End and Burnley.

As an illustration, the 37-year-old outlines the moment Sir Alex Ferguson called him in 2010 when Lindegaard was with Aalesund, a first-tier Norwegian club. “I was in a grocery shop and had to walk out and call my parents. I was like: ‘What the fuck is happening?’ It was not just taking a step from playing Scandinavian football and going to a better club. It was going to my end destination. Where I’d always dreamed of. Manchester United. It was Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Sir Alex Ferguson. The ones I’d followed since I was a tiny kid.”

Lindegaard would live his United fantasy and become an English title winner but it was coloured by the despair of a serious injury suffered in training minutes after being informed that he had superseded David de Gea as first choice. After departing the club, Lindegaard would have to figure out his priorities, putting a young son first, as a troubled private life turned him “bitter” about England, a view that time has restored to a fondness for the country.

His move to United ended a protracted transfer saga. “It ended up taking the edge from my game,” he says. “You wonder: ‘Are they here today?’ I remember we played European football just before the transfer window closed [in August 2010]: Motherwell away. All of a sudden, it wasn’t just Manchester United. It was Arsenal, Celtic, Ajax, Bayern Munich who were interested.

“On the way, in the airport, the club director said: ‘If you play well, you’ll definitely be sold to one of the biggest clubs.’ Then he walked away. I was like: ‘Fucking hell, mate. Just let me play. I don’t want to think of the consequences of making a big mistake.’ I didn’t play badly but nothing happened in that window.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I79eQ_0cx1YrLF00
Lindegaard punches clear during Manchester United’s Premier League game at home to Chelsea in May 2013. Photograph: Back Page Images/Shutterstock

Months later it did, but not before dinner with Eric Steele, United’s goalkeeper coach. “Aalesund played a game in Oslo and Eric came to watch and we had a meal together. He said: ‘We can see you’ve got something special but our concern is: how will you react in front of 80,000? We don’t know.’

“Just after this Denmark played Portugal and 20 minutes in Thomas Sørensen gets an injury, and, as the back-up, I’m thrown into the very scenario United highlighted – a high-profile game – and I had Cristiano Ronaldo on toast with six or seven world-class saves. The next day United called and said: ‘You convinced us.’”

Lindegaard signed in November 2010 for £3.5m and made his debut the following January in an FA Cup win over Southampton, the first of two appearances in the competition and his only ones that season. In the next, came his first chances for the club in the Champions League – a draw at Benfica – and the Premier League, in a victory over Norwich at Old Trafford.

By early 2012 he had made 11 appearances that season, five of these in the league between 21 December – a win against Fulham – and 22 January, victory at Arsenal. Lindegaard was living his dream but was about to suffer injury heartbreak.

“Eric came to me at Carrington and said: ‘The gaffer is very happy with you. You’re going to play the rest of the season in the Premier League. David [de Gea] is going to play in Europe.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1mJi_0cx1YrLF00
Lindegaard (right) with David de Gea and Manchester United’s goalkeeping coach Eric Steele after the title was secured against Aston Villa in April 2013. Photograph: John Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

“I was thrilled but in training the same morning I was punching a ball over a mannequin and got my foot stuck and twisted my ankle. I lay on the ground and started crying – my whole world was falling apart.

“I was out for the rest of that season. The next one, I couldn’t jump off my right foot. My kicking was horrendous. I was not mature enough to say: ‘My ankle is not right.’ I knew it was close between David and me and that David had little room for error before I’d get a chance. And I did – at Southampton, we won 3-2 and I then played a string of games.”

From 2-29 September Lindegaard was chosen for four consecutive league matches, then Ferguson went back to De Gea, before the Dane was recalled for a next start on 17 November, briefly retaining his place before being dropped again after a 4-3 victory at Reading. He returned six months later when United had secured the championship, for a defeat by Chelsea and the 5-5 draw at West Brom, Ferguson’s managerial swansong.

“We won at Reading but I played a terrible match and he dropped me. I was almost relieved because I could focus on trying to get my ankle right. But, that was it. I played at the end of the season including the last game of Ferguson’s career – another terrible display from me.”

Lindegaard has an interesting take on his league winner’s medal. “I’m super proud of it, but it was not me who won that title,” he says. “I’m aware that in the great history of Manchester United I’m a whisper in the wind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xcmil_0cx1YrLF00
Lindegaard with the Premier League trophy and Sir Alex Ferguson in May 2013. Photograph: Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

Lindegaard left United for West Brom in August 2015 having made 19 league appearances, five in the FA Cup, two the League Cup and three in the Champions League. Before the move to Helsingborg four years later he played once for West Brom in a single season there, 24 times for Preston across a loan and permanent transfer, and twice for Burnley between September 2017 and July 2019, as his personal life encroached.

Of his United career Lindegaard says: “I probably did what was expected but not what I dreamt. Why? I’ve concluded that Anders Lindegaard at 100% could make a difference. It was not enough to be 90% and I dropped to 60%, God knows how low, with the injury.

“I had chaos in my personal life, too, which was probably more significant. If that’s not working out you’re in trouble. When I joined Preston I spent up to a year trying to figure out my life. Then, at Burnley, two years dedicated to my son, who had been born in December 2012. I brought a child into the world and that’s your most important job. I wish I could have focused 100% on football without having to worry about what’s going on when I got home. But I’m not looking for people’s pity.”

He was, though, soured by experience. “I look back at my years in England and have regrets,” says Lindegaard. “I turned into this bitter human being who was sick of England. It became obvious that it’s a capitalistic society where the rich have fooled the poor to leave Europe [Brexit]. My train of thought was poisoned due to a terrible private life. I lived in Wilmslow – it’s a beautiful place and when my son was born, in Wythenshawe hospital, he was there for a week as he wasn’t well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQgo4_0cx1YrLF00
Lindegaard playing for his current club, Helsingborg. Photograph: Linda Carlsson/Helsingborgs IF

“One time when visiting him – I wasn’t allowed to stay at the hospital – I went in a grocery store nearby to buy fruit. I remember looking at these bloody hams, blown up by water and they looked disgusting. And many in English society are living in a place like this? I thought there’s something wrong: I can live where I live and see the people with their Chanel bags and Rolex watches, and there’s this as well.

“But there’s some very beautiful things in England. First of all, you are an amazing people – the shit you go through and still have a smile on your face.”

Lindegaard has found peace living in Copenhagen – from where he drives over the border to play for Helsingborg – with his “missus”, son and second child, with a third one due. He remains thoughtful about many issues.

Of the racism that plagues footballers and wider society, Lindegaard says: “We have a WhatsApp group from the last Sir Alex team and I really understand those in it who are sick of all these campaigns to kick racism out of football. Fuck that. Stop campaigning. You got to do something about it. These people needs to be prosecuted.”

Lindegaard is speaking the day after a loss for Helsingborg, who play in Sweden’s second tier. His annoyance at the defeat illustrates how a love of the sport remains.

He says: “To have a passion is a huge privilege – a lot of people don’t have this in their life. My passion for football can also be scary because of retirement – what do I do then? And, also, when you play for United, it gives you so much from the world; when that stops, it’s not coming back.

“It does something to you as a human and I’m not sure I was cut out for that. I reflect a lot on what I’ve become; is this really what I was meant to be? But what if I was another person without football? I don’t know who that is either.

“Everyone playing football gets swallowed and at some point is spat out. Many players end up being fucked up. I’m not sure they would have ended up like that if they had a regular life.”

Lindegaard, though, is content to keep playing for the foreseeable future and excited about life after football. He continues to learn from, and embrace, life.

